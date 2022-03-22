CHAMPAIGN — Shauna Green described Josh Whitman as “persistent” with the Illinois athletic director making it clear early on he wanted the then-Dayton coach to come on board as Nancy Fahey’s successor.
The added groundwork paid off. Eventually.
In the weeks following Fahey’s retirement on March 4 after five ultimately unsuccessful seasons with the Illini, Whitman traveled to the Dayton, Ohio, area twice.
Whitman and Green talked for hours about the Illinois job at her home.
“That’s what really did it for me,” Green told The News-Gazette on Monday afternoon, hours after she was announced as the 10th coach in the history of the Illinois women’s basketball program. Green was driving to the airport in Dayton along with Whitman and executive senior associate athletic director Sara Burton for their short flight to Champaign at the time, arriving in her new home shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday.
“His commitment. His vision. His desire to have this program win,” Green continued. “I was not going to leave Dayton unless it was a place I truly thought we could win at and we could win at the highest level. I believe that with Josh as the leader and also with the resources and the new practice facility, I just think it’s time that we can really get this thing going.”
Contract details for Green were not known on Monday night, but she weighed her final decision on whether to leave the Flyers’ program this past weekend after another successful season under her watch at Dayton ended.
The Flyers defeated DePaul, 88-57, in a First Four NCAA tournament game in Ames, Iowa, on Wednesday night before 11th-seeded Dayton lost a first-round NCAA tournament game, 70-54, to sixth-seeded Georgia on Friday night in Ames.
“It’s been a whirlwind,” Green said. “(Monday morning), I had to meet with my team and my staff here, which obviously, is very, very hard. You know when you have the relationships with the kids, and it’s a family, it was really hard. Now, it’s kind of a bittersweet, because you’re excited for the new opportunity but then you’re sad and going to miss this. I’ve been here six years as a head coach and three years as an assistant. That’s nine years out of my life that I have poured into Dayton. It’s just been all different kinds of emotions (Monday). We’ll put it that way.”
Green plans to spend the rest of the week in C-U and will drive back and forth to Dayton during the next few months.
Her husband, Andy, is a teacher, and her son, 7-year-old Matteo is in first grade, and they’ll have Matteo finish out the rest of the school year in western Ohio before the whole family settles in C-U.
Green, a 42-year-old native of Clinton, Iowa, is tasked with breathing life into an Illinois program that hasn’t been relevant on the national stage and within the Big Ten for a while.
The Illini finished last or second-to-last in the conference standings in each of Fahey’s five seasons, posting a 42-99 overall record and 9-82 mark against conference opponents including regular-season games and Big Ten tournament games.
Illinois hasn’t made the NCAA tournament since 2003, and has not had a winning record since the 2012-13 team finished 19-14 in Matt Bollant’s first season.
Green, meanwhile, had nothing but success at Dayton, her first Division I head-coaching job. The Flyers, after all, went 127-50 in her six seasons, won five Atlantic 10 regular-season titles and earned four trips to the NCAA tournament.
Green, who is Canisius College’s all-time leading scorer with 2,012 points, got her first head-coaching job at Loras College from 2005-07. She put together a 29-25 record at the Division III school in Dubuque, Iowa, before jumping to the D-I ranks.
Green has worked as an assistant coach at Providence (2008-12), Dayton (2012-15) and Northwestern (2015-16). She returned to the Flyers program two months prior to the 2016-17 season to become its head coach and replaced Jim Jabir.
Green said the resources are in place at Illinois to have the success she had at Dayton. Now, it’s on her and her eventual new staff to find the players.
“You have got to have players that fit what we believe in,” she said. “That are talented, obviously, but fit the culture that we want to establish.
“We want to play a certain way. We want to defend at an elite level. We were a top-10 team defensively in the country (in field-goal percentage defense at Dayton). We’re going to play fast. I think it’s an exciting style to play. So obviously, we’re going to recruit to that. ... For us, it’s always going to be about family and be about relationships. When you have that, you can have success and sustained success, which is the motto that we have done (at Dayton), and it’s worked.”