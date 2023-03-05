TUSCOLA — Justin Bozarth’s Tuscola boys’ basketball team unintentionally blew off its dinner plans for Friday night.
The Warriors had a good reason for it.
“Every time we go down (south), after wins we stop at the McDonald’s in Effingham. The other night we met up with the (Teutopolis) basketball team because that’s where they meet up after their victories,” Bozarth said. “They were there waiting on us, but I think they left because they were tired of waiting.”
The Wooden Shoes wrapped up their Class 2A Newton Sectional championship game in tidy fashion Friday night, posting a 61-54 win against Lawrenceville.
Tuscola needed a bit more time.
But the Warriors still made a pit stop at the Effingham McDonald’s late Friday night after overcoming host Altamont 72-68 in a quadruple overtime during a 1A sectional final game on the Indians’ floor.
“Trying to get my voice back,” Bozarth said Saturday, less than 24 hours after Tuscola’s electric win.
An everlasting hallmark of Friday’s victory for Tuscola (29-6) will be the raucous atmosphere present throughout the more than two hours of basketball that was played.
“Absolutely,” Tuscola junior forward Jordan Quinn said, when asked if Altamont’s gym was the loudest he’d ever played in. “It’s unlike any other.”
“(Loudest) ever. Ever,” Tuscola senior guard Colton Musgrave added. “I loved it, every moment.”
Though there’s nothing that truly can replicate the fervor with which Warriors and Indians backers rooted on their favorite players in the sectional championship game, Bozarth and his assistant coaches certainly tried to do so ahead of time.
“We went down there Tuesday night, us coaches, to watch Altamont and Casey play (in a sectional semifinal),” Bozarth said. “I’ve never been to a sporting event that was louder than what it was Tuesday night. That includes when my parents took me to Illinois-Arizona (men’s basketball) up at Rosemont in 2005.”
Friday’s sectional championship seems to have topped Tuesday’s record.
“We’ve been pumping in this crowd noise into every single practice for a week, really to prepare for it,” said Bozarth, who added that his team uses a series of hand signals to aid communication in such situations. “You’d like to think it helped a little bit.”
It was difficult for Bozarth to reflect upon individual moments throughout the Tuscola-Altamont instant classic. Many events blurred together amid the 48 minutes of game play that transpired.
“It just felt like, the first three overtimes, we were always behind at the start of overtime,” Bozarth said. “Somehow, in the last minute and a half of every single overtime, it felt like we made a big shot and then came down and got a defensive stop as time was expiring or winding down. That was the biggest takeaway.
“I remember, as we started the fourth overtime, I looked at the guys in the huddle and I said, ‘Number four is my number. We’re good.’”
If the Warriors hadn’t prevailed against the Indians, there’s one moment that likely would be seared in Bozarth’s memory for years to come.
After Quinn buried a three-pointer to tie the game at 46 with 39 seconds left in regulation, Altamont’s scoreboard operator updated the ledger to read 46-45 in favor of the home side.
Bozarth and his assistants tried to scream through the din of fan noise, unable to flag down the referees and have the mistake changed.
Sophomore Parker James saw a score of 46-45 and reacted accordingly, committing a foul with just under 10 seconds remaining.
“They let it play out, and Parker ... does what he should do,” Bozarth said. “It wasn’t Parker’s mistake. He made the right basketball play in the moment, based on what the scoreboard said.”
Perhaps as stunning as that series of happenings was what immediately followed them.
Indians junior Dillan Elam missed both free throws. The ball caromed toward Quinn and junior Josiah Hortin after the second miss, but the Warriors teammates got crossed up and the ball bounced out of bounds off Quinn’s knee. And Altamont was unable to get a shot to fall after that additional chance to end things in regulation.
“When you get to a certain point in the postseason, for you to advance, the ball has to bounce your way a couple times,” Bozarth said. “The basketball god’s got to be on your side here and there.”
Bozarth would take more of those vibes in Monday night’s 1A Carbondale Super-Sectional, scheduled for a 6 p.m. opening tip-off from the Banterra Center on the Southern Illinois University campus.
Tuscola will meet Mounds Meridian (24-12), led by a senior in Roderic Gatewood Jr. who is averaging around 28 points per game.
“Just a phenomenal scorer. But it’s not just him. They’ve got a lot of guys that go with him,” Bozarth said. “They play at a frenetic, quick pace, and we’ve got to find a way that we can play at our pace and dictate how we want to play.”
Bozarth’s boys get a day off school, as well, with the bus ride down to Carbondale expected to take around three hours.
“We’re actually going down Sunday night,” Bozarth said. “We’re going to kind of get away from the chaos, and hopefully we can focus in.”