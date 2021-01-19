CHAMPAIGN — Owen Carney Jr.’s Illinois football career appeared finished on Dec. 30, 2020.
That’s when the defensive end, who earned All-Big Ten second-team status in his fourth season as an Illini, announced that he’d entered the transfer portal. Illinois coach Bret Bielema and running backs coach Cory Patterson saw that move as more of a suggestion than a certainty.
“Coach B and Coach Patterson did a good job of calling me every day and staying on me and giving me some reminders and tips about the type of place I was leaving,” Carney said Monday afternoon. “They made it known that this place is special and good things are to come.”
Carney will be part of said good things, as he reversed course Sunday by announcing his return to Illinois for a fifth season, utilizing an extra year of eligibility offered by the NCAA in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It felt nice to be wanted by them after I did what I did,” the Miami native said. “The message it sent to me was, ‘We want you, Owen. And you can help this program.’”
Carney frequently aided the Illini last season, amassing 28 tackles, seven tackles for loss, a team-best five sacks and one forced fumble. Those five sacks ranked third in the Big Ten, and the tackles for loss and sacks were both career highs for Carney.
The 6-foot-3, 260-pound Carney played in at least 10 games during each of his first three Illini seasons and 43 overall, including all eight this past season. The 6-foot-3, 260-pound 21-year-old has contributed 70 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 9 1/2 sacks during his Illini career.
“To be honest, I’m not looking to set any goals (for the 2021 season),” Carney said. “I just want to go out and be the best me that I can be each and every day. If I do that, I know when I look up in December or whenever the season ends (that) I’ll be satisfied with that.”
Carney’s decision comes after fellow defensive linemen Jamal Woods and Isaiah Gay announced their returns to Illinois earlier this month. Roderick Perry II and Marc Mondesir are the only senior defensive linemen who have yet to announce their intentions for the 2021 season.
“It weighed on me,” Carney said of Woods and Gay deciding to return. “Just to know they were going to stay and they saw something that I didn’t in the moment definitely was in the back of my mind.”
Carney’s 18 days in the transfer portal were far from silent. He said Wake Forest pushed hard to acquire his services, and that Penn State, Texas, Florida State and Central Florida all reached out.
“Immediately after I would get off the phone, I would go straight to Google and just go validate and look up some of the facts that they were saying,” Carney said. “I’d spend a lot of my time researching a lot of these programs’ past history (and) who would be coaching me.”
That process, Carney said, wasn’t comparable to his high school recruitment.
“It wasn’t too many giggles and laughs. It wasn’t no smooching going on,” Carney said. “It was kind of some business — like what should you do, because this is the last eight months of your collegiate career.”
Carney said many of his calls with Bielema and Patterson exceeded 50 minutes.
“I appreciate them reaching out and staying on me,” Carney said, “and not turning their back on me.”
Carney came away impressed from his talks with Bielema, defensive coordinator Ryan Walters and defensive line coach Terrance Jamison. Carney said he called up former high school teammates who played for Walters and Jamison at other colleges, receiving overwhelmingly positive reviews of the two new Illinois assistant coaches.
“You’ve got Coach B, who’s fresh from the NFL, has a lot of experience, coaches the position I’m hoping to play at the next level,” Carney said. “I know for a fact he has a lot of insight, so that was a big factor in my decision.”
Carney is also excited to be part of an Illini culture that he feels is evolving right before his eyes.
“I know you guys are not in the building, but if you could be, you’d just see how things have changed,” Carney said. “Just the little things and the aura and the energy of the team and of the staff. I don’t think we’re going to be the same Illinois.”