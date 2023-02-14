MAHOMET — Savannah Orgeron and Durbin Thomas played meaningful roles in Mahomet-Seymour girls’ basketball making history last school year.
The two garnered serious minutes from coach Garret Risley as the Bulldogs won their first-ever IHSA sectional championship and came within a few baskets of advancing to the Class 3A state semifinals.
“It was awesome. It was probably one of the best nights of my life,” said Thomas, referencing a 52-43 win against Apollo Conference rival Lincoln on the Railsplitters’ home floor to secure a sectional plaque. “I had a lot of fun, and I’m glad I got to do it with the girls I did.”
Durbin, Thomas and the rest of those Bulldogs always will harbor happy memories from the 2021-22 season.
But the athletes who returned for the 2022-23 campaign also wanted to create new happy moments to cherish.
“It was pretty apparent right out of the gate that these girls wanted to get out of the shadow of what last year’s team did,” said Risley, now in his third season coaching the Bulldogs. “A lot of the girls on this year’s squad were a part of that, but at the same time, they set their own goals.
“It’s a brand new team, and they wanted to make the most out of this season. And you can’t do that looking backward.”
It’s been full steam ahead for the Bulldogs (22-9) in building from last season’s success.
They obtained a No. 2 seed in the Class 3A postseason and begin their run at 6 p.m. Tuesday, when they host eighth-seeded Danville (2-22) in a regional semifinal game in Mahomet.
It’s a strong follow-up to the previous roster’s 30-5 record, though with more work still to be done in the win-or-go-home IHSA postseason.
“We came into the season not knowing exactly how it was going to be,” said Orgeron, a 5-foot-10 senior guard and forward. “But we wanted to have a good season, so we’ve been putting in the work.”
The uncertainty Orgeron mentions largely stems from M-S graduating five important seniors from last season, including three starters in Cayla Koerner, Ivie Juarez and Nichole Taylor.
Koerner was named the 2022 News-Gazette All-Area girls’ basketball Player of the Year and now plays college soccer at Southeast Missouri State. Juarez is on the Parkland College’s women’s basketball roster these days.
“We knew we lost a few seniors, but it’s really about the mindset and how you attack things,” said Thomas, a 5-6 senior point guard. “We put in the work every day, and we had our goals.”
Among the goals Thomas listed was a deep postseason run and winning an Apollo Conference title.
The Bulldogs came up short in the latter mission. The Apollo girls’ basketball scene is especially robust this season, led by undefeated Lincoln and other difficult opponents like Mt. Zion, Taylorville and Mattoon.
All four of those teams received a No. 1, 2 or 3 seed in the 3A playoffs. Making some postseason magic certainly remains on the table for M-S.
The Bulldogs first will need to get past Danville. Then comes the winner of another regional semifinal game between third-seeded Normal West and sixth-seeded Urbana, in Friday’s regional championship. Normal West and Urbana tip at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Mahomet. Top-seeded Rochester is a likely sectional semifinal opponent, should M-S advance that far. And top-seeded Lincoln is holding down the fort at the top of the 3A Rochester Sectional bracket.
Orgeron and Thomas typically lead the team in scoring and a few other statistical categories, but this is far from a two-player operation. Do-it-all senior forward Abby Bunting is integral to how the Bulldogs play, as are senior Emma Dallas and sophomores Kylie Waldinger and Reese Gallier.
“Everyone’s just stepped up and made the most out of their roles within the team,” Risley said. “It feels like we’re at a home game all of our games just because the girls bring the energy. Not necessarily one, two, three girls that bring it — it’s 100 percent a team effort.”
Risley said his players’ dedication to approaching practices the same way they do games has helped them to compensate for those aforementioned key graduations.
Orgeron admits the team can get a little squirrely during some of those practices. But Risley, a 2012 M-S graduate, always is there to keep things on track.
“They’ve very consistent in their work ethic,” Risley said. “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed getting to work with them, and they’ve just gotten better because they’ve allowed themselves to be coachable.”