CHAMPAIGN — The weather in Switzerland was cold and dreary when Paralympic veterans and hopefuls from the University of Illinois wheelchair track team got off their flight for the Swiss Series. And it stayed that way.
For Brian Siemann, though, the warm feelings were plenty. The interactions with his friends from foreign countries were what he missed most about competitions, nearly all of which had been canceled or postponed for over a year, including the Paralympics.
“There’s that community element of just being able to be with your friends from around the world, and other racers,” the two-time Paralympian said.
If all goes according to plan, Siemann will experience the thrill of international competition on a much larger scale when the Tokyo Paralympics take place from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5.
While the official roster won’t be released until Thursday, Siemann will make it after winning the T53 division of the 100, 400 800, 1,500 and 5,000 meters during last weekend’s track and field trials in Minneapolis.
He’ll be one of many Illinois athletes to qualify for Team USA, some of whom may have the one-year delay to thank.
“I definitely know that if trials were last year at this time, my results would have been very different compared to trials this year,” Jenna Fesemeyer said. “I really do think I made some great advances in this past year, and I would attribute that to the extra time.”
Last March, UI coach Adam Bleakney sent each athlete home with a “roller,” which allows them to train in place indoors. For over a month, they trained individually, before it was deemed safe and warm enough to train outdoors.
As it became evident that marathons and track competitions would all be canceled or postponed, they piled up more training miles than they would have in a normal year.
“Since we didn’t have any of that last year, we were really able to increase our volume and really push in our day-to-day efforts,” Fesemeyer said. “Having no competition really did help us to focus and keep pushing toward that common goal.”
Fesemeyer spent the last Paralympics watching from home. Fairly new to the sport, she knew she wouldn’t have a hope of qualifying when she came home from the 2016 trials. This year, she’ll likely compete in the 1,500, the 5,000 and the marathon.
With some high-ranking Japanese health officials have cautioned against holding the Summer Games in a country that’s less than 10 percent vaccinated, the last few months were filled with uncertainty for competitors across the world.
But the Games will go on, starting with the Olympics on July 23, the International Olympic Committee has maintained all along and reiterated Monday.
That will give Siemann another chance to win a medal after finishing fourth, fifth and seventh in the 800, 400 and 100, respectively, in Rio five years ago.
More than that, though, he’s hoping the Tokyo Games give the community of athletes a chance to connect and experience the atmosphere that makes the Paralympics so special.
“My hope is that with the Games, that our interactions aren’t as limited as it seems like it’s going to be,” Siemann said.
“One of the main elements of the Olympic and Paralympic Games is the sense of community, of athletes coming together and being able to meet and getting to know each other and forming these friendships.
“My hope is that we don’t miss out on that, even with a sort of altered kind of Games in whatever capacity they look like.”