MAHOMET — Quenton Rogers played football between fourth and eighth grades.
But his planned athletic focus entering high school wasn’t on that sport.
“I wanted to be a basketball player because I was skinnier and small,” Rogers said. “I actually wasn’t sure if I was even going to play football. But then my dad made me go out for football to see what it was like.”
Mahomet-Seymour football coach Jon Adkins owes Rogers’ father, Junior Rogers, a big thank you for giving Quenton that push.
The younger Rogers boasts 23 receptions for 494 yards and nine touchdowns across his senior season’s first five games, leading into Friday’s 7 p.m. nonconference game between the Bulldogs (5-0) and Quincy Notre Dame (3-2) at Frank Dutton Field in Mahomet.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Rogers is no longer the small, skinny kid around town. He’s a favorite target of M-S senior quarterback Wyatt Bohm, as well as a special teams threat on kickoff and punt returns for a Bulldogs’ team with Class 5A state championship aspirations.
“He just wants it maybe more than anybody, and certainly has put in the work to do what it takes,” Adkins said of Rogers. “He’s so unselfish and just wants the best for our team.”
Upon joining the Bulldogs as a freshman in 2019 — coincidentally Adkins’ first season in charge of the program — Rogers especially appreciated getting to spend time with his friends and explore the school’s weight room.
He also played multiple positions on M-S’ freshman team, as the coaching staff tried to figure out how Rogers could best use his talents.
In addition to playing time at receiver, he also served as a running back and defensive back.
Rogers’ sophomore season was filled with adversity.
Not only did the COVID-19 pandemic prevent him from bettering himself as an athlete alongside his teammates, but he suffered a season-ending fibula injury one week before the Bulldogs’ condensed spring 2021 slate began.
When the pandemic began, Rogers and his father created a makeshift workout room in the family’s home.
“I never lifted at all (before high school) ... and the COVID year hit, and I wanted to go out and do stuff,” Quenton said. “I just worked with my dad for six months and got faster, got bigger, worked on vision to catch the ball and footwork. ... We made use of what we had at home and built it.”
Unable to play that spring, Rogers was able to roam the football sidelines with teammate and fellow receiver Valient Walsh.
Also a sophomore at that time, Walsh was dealing with a thumb injury that kept him out of action.
“We’ve been best friends since eighth grade,” Rogers said. “We’ve always had this chemistry, but having a good season last year and him being one of the main targets this year ... it just gives a whole different feeling to the other team, wondering what (we’re) going to do.”
Rogers earned News-Gazette All-Area first-team status last fall when he hauled in 58 catches for 1,255 yards and 11 touchdowns to go with 530 kickoff return yards and four scores during his junior season. He even added four rushing touchdowns on just 19 carries for the 11-1 Bulldogs.
Those efforts, combined with what he’s accomplished so far this year, have made Rogers M-S’ all-time leader in receiving yards, according to Adkins. It’s a plateau Rogers reached in a Week 4 victory at Lincoln, and one he can add even more to the rest of the season. After Friday night’s game against Quincy Notre Dame, M-S closes the regular season with a home game against Taylorville on Oct. 7 before road trips to Mattoon on Oct. 14 and Bloomington on Oct. 21. The state’s fourth-ranked team in Class 5A in the latest Associated Press poll is already eligible for the playoffs and only needs one more win to automatically ensure Rogers will get at least one postseason game to add to his record.
“If he would’ve had six more games his sophomore season to add to this, his totals would be just incredible,” Adkins said. “The way he’s bounced back from that injury, I’m extremely proud.”
Rogers said his speed is his biggest attribute, while he feels he needs to improve upon watching passes all the way into his hands instead of looking up field prematurely.
“I’m probably my own worst critic,” Rogers said. “I just want to be better than the next guy. I want to be the guy. ... I just want to keep being pushed.”
Bohm’s willingness to target several Bulldogs receivers ensures some pushing will continue. That includes from the 5-9, 165-pound Walsh, who has 20 catches for 250 yards and six touchdowns plus a pair of kickoff returns for touchdowns this season.
Rogers and Walsh share kick return duties, and both actually found the end zone in this way during last Friday night’s 55-14 rout of Charleston.
Is Rogers surprised opponents continue allowing these two to make returns?
“We actually talk about that a lot,” Rogers said. “We hope they kick it deep because the coaches have faith in us that we’re either going to score or get a lot of yardage out of it.”
Rogers said his top pass reception so far this year was a 42-yard connection with Bohm in the season opener versus Morton.
“The coaches wanted me to score right after we got a turnover, so they just had me run deep and Wyatt threw a pretty good ball,” Rogers said. “The defender was actually in the process of tackling me, but I stretched out ... and put the ball over the plane. It was an amazing feeling.”
Adkins is plenty impressed with Rogers’ penchant for doing the most with his receiving and kick return opportunities. But Adkins also enjoys what Rogers does without a football in his grasp. Displaying an attitude the coach hopes will permeate throughout M-S’ locker room.
“On Valient’s kickoff return touchdown last Friday, Quenton sprints and uses his speed to get ahead of Valient to make one of the best blocks I’ve ever seen,” Adkins said. “Trey Peters had an incredible catch, and Quenton was the first one to rush over and celebrate with him. Adam Dyer catches a touchdown there, and Quenton is right there to celebrate with him.
“It’s all those things I notice that make me want (success) so bad for him.”