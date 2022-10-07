URBANA — Wade Schacht describes himself as “a showman” and “an entertainer.”
The Champaign Central senior views himself as such through his theatrical ventures, including ongoing rehearsals for the high school’s adaptation of “Matilda” in which he’ll play villainous headmistress Miss Trunchbull.
But he also sees himself in that light while on the golf course.
Schacht felt those vibes while approaching Coyote Creek Golf Course’s 18th green during Monday’s Class 2A Bartonville Limestone Sectional.
Sitting at 5-under par, on the verge of winning an individual championship and booking a state tournament berth. All while “close to 100” spectators crowded around the small plot of land to catch a glimpse of his success.
“When I have some people to entertain, I think I step up my game a little bit,” Schacht said Wednesday, while relaxing on a bench at the Japan House outdoor space on the University of Illinois campus. “I was looking at scores. I had the low score in 2A at (sectionals), and that just means I’m going (to state) with a legitimate chance to win.”
It’s also Schacht’s final chance to pull of that feat.
He begins the Class 2A boys’ state tournament at 10:36 a.m. Friday, when he’ll tee off on Weibring Golf Club’s first hole in Normal.
Schacht will advance to Saturday’s second and final round as long as he produces a first-day score inside the top 40 individuals who aren’t part of the top eight teams after Day 1.
He accomplished that feat last season, though with a below-expectations 6-over 77 that didn’t permit him to contend for a state title. Even a strong 1-under 70 score in the second round only could boost him to a share of 13th place in the final standings.
“Just try not to be in 45th after the first day is probably a go-to plan,” Schacht said, with a grin. “In all reality, you have to be completely locked in because the amount of distractions at state is astronomical.”
Schacht frequented Japan House last season as a means of temporarily escaping distractions. It’s filled with greenery, wildlife and relative silence.
But he broke tradition earlier this season.
“Laziness,” Schacht said of his reason for this. “Kind of just an air of, ‘This is unimportant.’ As soon as I missed the first tournament, which I shouldn’t have done, I was like, ‘Well, if I didn’t go for that one, why would I go for this one?’ It didn’t help that I won my first tournament, either.”
Schacht has won a few events without his consistent visits to Japan House.
He shot 2-over to place first in the Champaign Invitational. He fired a 1-under total to share medalist status in the Mia Gordon Memorial tournament. He prevailed in the Champaign County tournament via a 75 score. And he carded a 1-over 72 to claim the Big 12 Conference tournament’s individual crown.
But there also were times when Schacht recognized something was off. And never was that more true than after logging a 6-over total in the Sept. 23 Normal U-High Invitational.
At Weibring Golf Club.
“It just wasn’t working out,” Schacht said. “A lot of times, it has to do with the mental. And I thought coming back (to Japan House), getting it back under control and really resetting my mental game was going to be big for the postseason.”
So far, he’s been proven correct.
A visit before the regional tournament was followed by a medalist 71 at Turtle Run Golf Club in Danville. A trip before the sectional tournament preceded the 5-under round in Bartonville, which ties Schacht’s career low in 18 holes.
He hit up Japan House early Thursday morning, as well, before heading to Normal for a practice round at Weibring.
“It kind of feels like a bonus to me, and I’m not going to put a ton of pressure on myself,” Schacht said. “I’m going to go out there and throw caution to the wind and say, ‘I’m going to give myself a chance here, right now, to go out and win this thing.’”
Schacht said his Central teammates plan to attend both rounds of the state tournament, assuming Schacht makes the first-day cut. The Maroons only were present on Saturday last season.
“I’ll have them by my side. I’ll have my parents. I think I just need to tell myself that this is no different than any other tournament, and I get to go out and play for Champaign Central one last time,” Schacht said. “That’s all I can do.”
None of this means Schacht isn’t planning for any on-course adversity he might face in Normal. He called Thursday’s practice round “absolutely massive” for preparation.
“I can’t go out there and play the same Weibring I played last year. I just can’t,” Schacht said. “I’m going to go in with a total reset. I’m going into a new course (mentally). I get to play a practice round, figure it out and then go light it up.”
Only one athlete ever has won an IHSA boys’ golf state tournament while representing Central dating all the way back to 1915. That was Bill Brown in 1925, when Central was known as Champaign High.
The last Champaign-based boys’ golf state champion was Centennial’s Jamie Fairbanks in the 1988 and 1989 Class AA state tournaments. Schacht can lay claim to a successful high school golf career regardless of whether he wins this year’s state tournament.
But he’ll certainly go out trying to entertain his supporters and others in the best way possible.
“It’s just the most important thing I’ve done in a long time,” Schacht said. “My teammates deserve it. The school deserves it. I deserve it. I just need to go out there and treat it like what it is — the last shot — and make it happen.”