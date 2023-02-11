Class 3A
Champaign Central RegionalThere’s intrigue in every matchup that will occur within Combes Gymnasium, as well as the one that will take place outside of it. Eighth-seeded Danville will host ninth-seeded Rantoul in a Feb. 18 quarterfinal to determine who faces top-seeded Lincoln in Feb. 22’s first semifinal. Both the Vikings and Eagles have shown they’re capable of playing well against quality competition, despite their sub-.500 records. Fourth-seeded Mahomet-Seymour and seventh-seeded Champaign Central are in the same boat, and they’ll battle one another in Feb. 22’s non-Lincoln semifinal. The Railsplitters are the on-paper favorite to capture this regional’s championship come Feb. 24, but don’t sleep on any of the four local programs. They’ll be itching to pull at least one upset. LeConte Nix’s Central team getting to play at home shouldn’t be ignored.
Class 2A
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin RegionalBetween this regional and the Class 2A Prairie Central Regional, there should be tons of good basketball played by a variety of area squads. There might just be a bit more uncertainty in Vermilion County, though. All six teams in the BHRA Regional will boast at least 15 regular-season victories, and all are likely to be above .500 when the tournament begins. Second-seeded St. Joseph-Ogden will be the foe everyone is watching out for, thanks largely to the fact it deploys Illinois State signee Ty Pence. Third-seeded Unity is scrappy and likely to wreak havoc under coach Matt Reed’s watch. Meanwhile, the Vermilion Valley quartet of sixth-seeded host BHRA, seventh-seeded Oakwood, 10th-seeded Hoopeston Area and 11th-seeded Westville will enter every game unafraid of whatever lies ahead. This regional’s winner will be battle-tested by the end.
Class 1A
Armstrong-Potomac RegionalThis regional makes the cut out of the local small-school pool for one main reason. There’s big-time potential that second-seeded Salt Fork and third-seeded St. Thomas More could duke it out in the Feb. 24 championship game, and that matchup is highly intriguing. The Storm boasts a 1-2 punch of Blake Norton and recent Illinois State track and field commit Garrett Taylor, while the Sabers will bring future Creighton track and field athlete Ryan Hendrickson and do-it-all junior Peace Bumba into the mix. There are fun stories sprinkled throughout the rest of the regional, too, with ninth-seeded Judah Christian, 10th-seeded Armstrong-Potomac, 11th-seeded Schlarman, 13th-seeded Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 14th-seeded Fisher and 15th-seeded Uni High. The relatively young No. 11 Hilltoppers in particular are a club that’s worth monitoring.