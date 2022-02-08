CHAMPAIGN — Sunday was a light day for the Illinois men’s basketball program.
A “detail day” according to veteran wing Jacob Grandison.
But a light day was not an off day. Practice might not have lasted as long as normal, and Illini coach Brad Underwood might not have pushed his team physically — particularly in the wake of Saturday’s 74-57 win at Indiana — but there was still work to be done.
Tuesday’s showdown with No. 3 Purdue was looming. So with that in mind, the Illinois players followed up their easier practice with a 90-minute film session to continuing prepping for the Boilermakers.
“One thing I’m noticing now is we’re really, really locked in,” Grandison said Monday. “We have the same goals. We understand what’s at hand. We’re locked in and ready to do this thing and ready to do it for each other.”
That sense for the stakes this season — for what it’s going to take to start checking off goals come next month — comes from the wealth of experience this Illinois team possesses. Underwood’s ideal in the beginning stages of his rebuild of the program was for the Illini to get old and stay old.
Consider that mission accomplished.
The 13th-ranked Illini (17-5, 10-2 Big Ten) will start four fifth-year players alongside 22-year-old junior center Kofi Cockburn when they meet the Boilermakers (20-3, 9-3) at 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.
Grandison is 23 and could celebrate his 24th birthday on April 2 with the season still underway if the Illini make a deep postseason run. Alfonso Plummer is already 24, and Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams turned 23 leading into the season.
Illinois got old. It’s made a difference both in the day-to-day grind of the season and every time the Illini have stepped on the court.
“Preparation is where it starts,” Underwood said. “Those guys get very solidified in their routines. We go through scouts a little bit quicker. Sometimes with younger teams, you’re hammering them home just to get two or three points across. You’ve got to go over it and over it. With these guys, they’ve seen it. They know what’s coming. They identify it, and we can move on.
“There’s a certain intensity level with which they do things, which translates. I’m not having to coach, necessarily, effort every single day like I did for two-plus years. These guys have established that.”
Underwood has coached older groups before. He had a couple at Stephen F. Austin, but those rosters were built differently. Junior college transfers were the quick fix on the “get old, stay old” front.
Frazier and Williams are in their fifth seasons playing for Underwood. Grandson and Cockburn in their third. Plummer is the only newcomer, but Underwood has lauded the Utah transfer’s cerebral approach this season.
“We’ve got a bunch of vets,” Grandison said. “We’ve got some cool, calm, collected guys. … It’s definitely calming. Basketball is a game of runs. Storms get thrown at you, and it’s just a about how you weather them. Never in any point during a game do I get a sense of defeat from the team. No matter how much time is left, we’re never beaten while the game is still going.”
Illinois started building toward the “get old, stay old” ideal during the 2019-20 season. That group was a pandemic away from getting to the NCAA tournament and returned mostly intact to earn a No. 1 seed in the 2021 NCAA tournament. That experience has made an even more significant difference in the Big Ten. The Illini have the best record in the conference the last three seasons combined at 39-13, which is six games better than their closest competitor in Wisconsin.
That 39-13 Big Ten record has been buoyed by Illinois’ ability to win on the road. Saturday’s win at Indiana was their 13th in the last two seasons. They’ll try to get No. 14 in front of a raucous Mackey Arena on Tuesday night.
“I think it comes from having a bunch of old guys late game on the floor together,” Frazier said about locking up another road win against the Hoosiers. “All guys that have been in these situations. We knew there was going to be a lot of energy and emotion. We knew the fans were going to be getting into it. We knew we were going to be fine.”