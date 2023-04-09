CHAMPAIGN — A strong push from Lindsay Aikman has brought Champaign-Urbana’s girls’ soccer community together as one.
Aikman — now in her second season as Centennial’s junior varsity coach — was instrumental in organizing a summit that featured a wide range of interests in February. On Thursday, four high schools from the twin cities will meet for a matches at Demirjian Park.
“As a mom whose kids play and as a person who still plays myself and as a person who sees the developmental side of girls soccer,” Aikman said, “it’s time that we do better in our community by girls and families who are underserved by the sport that the globe loves.”
“Like, it’s time for Champaign-Urbana to shine out. It’s just past time for that.”
An English teacher at Centennial, Aikman graduated from the University of Illinois in 2003 and returned to Champaign in 2013 after spending a decade teaching in New York City.
She was inspired to get involved after conversations with others involved in the area soccer scene helped her realize that all of the parties involved needed to huddle up and brainstorm ideas to strengthen the C-U soccer community.
That happened on Feb. 11, when a sizable contingent met at Siebel Center on campus before visiting Illinois’ facilities at Demirjian Park.
“Once I started bringing it up to people, people are like, ‘Yeah, you just pick a date, let me know, I’ll be there,’” Aikman said. “People came through. I mean, it was really impressive. I’m really grateful.”
Players spoke at the meeting and local stakeholders — coaches, administrators and rec-league organizers among them — took swings at addressing problems plaguing the local soccer community.
Centennial JV players Alaina Kimble and Gabriella Kalonji were among those on hand at the event.
“It was really powerful, honestly,” Kalonji said. “It just felt like a stepping stone and the next step for soccer in C-U, Champaign and Urbana as a whole, and it was really exciting that everyone was ready to, you know, take the step.”
Among the most prominent issues: high schoolers, by and large, have continued to turn out in droves to play when the preps season arrives in March. That hasn’t necessarily been the case for C-U’s younger players.
Fortunately, that problem might have a simple solution.
“I think it’s just getting the word out to people of what their options are,” Champaign Central girls’ soccer coach Steve Whiteley said. “That the options are available for you to play park district if you want to play park district, if you want to play club. It’s really just getting the message out to kids and showing them that there are possibilities.”
Champaign Park District is already seeing an uptick in numbers to the tune of about 60 more total participants this spring compared to last season.
“Spring tends to be a little bit of our slower season,” Champaign Park District sports manager Justice Miller said. “Fall tends to be the busier season for our soccer program. In terms of female participation, we saw a little bit of an uptick there, not quite to where I would like it to be, but we did have a jump from last spring to this spring, which is always promising.”
Middling youth league numbers can cause issues for high school coaches even if they ultimately wind up with enough girls in their programs to field competitive teams.
Urbana girls’ soccer coach Miki Kowalski is starting two seniors this season who are relatively new to the sport.
“It’s their first year playing organized soccer and they’re just kind of natural athletes so they kind of fit right in,” Kowalski said.
“It’s definitely doable, but it’s obviously, soccer is a hard sport to get really good at. It does take time, so getting that kind of breakthrough in the early days of their early career ... if more opportunities were provided, there would obviously increase not only skill but increase retention.”
Centennial, Central, St. Thomas More and Urbana are chasing their competitors from other communities in the state. Bloomington-Normal and Springfield have been tough outs in recent years.
Champaign hasn’t sent a team to the IHSA state finals since St. Thomas More finished fourth in Class 1A in 2015.
“That doesn’t make sense to me,” Aikman said. “We’re Champaign-Urbana. How does Bloomington-Normal have anything on us? How does Peoria, how does Springfield have anything on us? We have the U of I, we’ve got Parkland, our men’s and women’s Parkland teams are nationally ranked. Our Illinois women’s soccer team is incredible. It doesn’t compute.”
Demirjian Park will host all four of those teams on Thursday with a varsity doubleheader. Festivities kick off with a Central-Urbana JV game at 4 p.m. followed by STM and Centennial in a varsity game at 5:30 p.m. and the second varsity-level game featuring the Maroons and Tigers at 7 p.m. to wrap things up.
It should be a festive atmosphere thanks to plenty of help from the U of I athletic department and longtime Illini women’s soccer coach Janet Rayfield, whom Aikman said was “so generous” and has played a “huge role” in helping Thursday’s event come to fruition.
Champaign Park District will have a presence at the park, as well.
“Soccer specifically, (we’ll have our program) go and attend,” Miller said. “Lindsay also reached out and asked some of our (younger) teams to kind of walk out with all of the high school teams that’ll be playing, kind of like an anthem buddies thing the U of I does with their other athletic programs.”
Usually, so many area teams would find themselves on the same field on the same day during the postseason. That win-or-go-home mentality will be absent from Thursday’s contests.
“Even though there will be some rivalries next week, I hope that we see team soccer show up and show out,” Aikman said. “It should feel like a block party where you’re seeing familiar people. For once, the spotlight is really on our high school girls, that’s what I want and I totally see that happening.”