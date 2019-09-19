CHAMPAIGN — Centennial football has settled on a starting quarterback.
DeShawn Campbell has that role after the 6-foot-1, 190-pound junior split time earlier this season with sophomore Jalen Coleman.
So Campbell will line up under center when Centennial (0-3, 0-3 Big 12) hosts Danville (1-2, 1-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Tommy Stewart Field.
“He’s set himself apart,” Centennial coach Kyle Jackson said of Campbell, who has three touchdown passes and 187 passing yards. “He’s the guy we’re going to go with from here on out, barring any unforeseen circumstances.”
It’s the second straight Saturday afternoon game for Centennial after the Chargers lost 41-17 to Peoria Richwoods at Peoria Stadium last Saturday.
“You get to spread things out during the week a little bit more than you do normally,” Jackson said. “On the flip side, you’d like to get into a routine of playing on Friday night.”
Centennial only trailed Richwoods 14-10 late in the second half.
“We made too many mistakes,” Jackson said. “The score isn’t really telling of how the majority of the game went. We let our emotions kind of cloud our focus, where one mistake led to the next and we kind of got into a funk.”
Now, the Chargers are trying to keep their faint playoff hopes intact and secure their first win of the season.
“We feel we can compete with Danville,” Jackson said. “Really, though, we’re more focused on ourselves than Danville. We have to fix our mistakes and play better.”