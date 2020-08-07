URBANA — Colin Li walked back and forth, prodding at different spots on the green with the head of his putter.
He sized up his potential last shot of the American Junior Golf Association Junior All-Star tournament at Urbana Country Club, looking at the path from both sides of the flagpole.
Li eventually returned to his ball and tapped it the necessary 6 1/2 feet into the cup, letting out a loud “Yes!” with an accompanying fist pump.
“It means a lot,” Li said afterward. “I’m really excited. This is my first (AJGA) win.”
Two first-time tour victors were crowned Thursday afternoon as Li snagged the boys’ championship and Elyssa Abdullah claimed the girls’ title on a third consecutive cool, breezy day under sunny skies.
Li held a 2-stroke advantage through two rounds, which he led essentially from the start by recording just one bogey in the first 36 holes. But Day 3 wasn’t as kind to the San Diego native and Class of 2024 athlete, as he bogeyed two holes and double-bogeyed the par-3 eighth.
“This (round) was a bit different,” Li said. “I had to keep my composure and focus on the next shot.”
Especially because Justin Luan (2023; Woodbury, Minn.) went on a final-day tear that included seven birdies, briefly putting him in front of Li by 1 shot.
“When I saw it, I got a little bit nervous,” Li said.
Li responded with birdies on both the par-4 15th and par-5 16th holes. Paired with Luan bogeying the par-4 18th, Li had just enough cushion to post the win in his third try on the tour. He finished at 3-under 213 via a final-round 1-over 73.
“It’s given me a lot of confidence,” Li said. “Going to the next tournament, I hope I can do it again.”
Abdullah also had her toughest round of the three, but she didn’t face as stiff a challenge from the field after beginning the day with a 4-stroke edge.
The Hinsdale resident and Class of 2025 athlete carded par on 14 holes and posted a 2-over 74 to finish at 2-under 214 for the showcase. She rounded out the event in style, too, sinking a 29-foot putt on No. 18 to end her stay.
“I was really relieved so that I didn’t end up bogeying the hole,” said Abdullah, who added that her longest career putt is around 60 feet.
Outside of Abdullah, no other girl went under par for the entire tournament, with Varnika Achanta (2023; San Jose, Calif.) and Jacinda Lee (2024; Camas, Wash.) the closest contenders at 2-over 218 and 3-over 219, respectively.
“I didn’t make as many birdie putts. I missed a few that could’ve helped,” Abdullah said. “Everything else was pretty much the same (as in the first two rounds).”
Not only was the triumph Abdullah’s first in three AJGA attempts, but it also fulfilled an interesting wager.
“I’m really happy because I made a bet with my dad,” Abdullah said, “that if I won, I’d get a dog. A Pomeranian.”
Champaign Central sophomore Wade Schacht, the only local competitor in either field, wound up with a share of eighth place in the boys’ tournament. He netted his second 1-over 73 of the event Thursday to finish at 5-over 221.
“I played really well all day,” said Schacht, who donned an Illinois-orange hat and Illini-orange vest among his attire. “I could’ve been a lot lower if putts were falling. ... I hit maybe 11 or 12 fairways after the first hole. I was just striping the ball. ... But I’m just really happy with the way I played this whole tournament.”