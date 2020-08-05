URBANA — Wade Schacht isn’t the only Illinois native in the American Junior Golf Association Junior All-Star tournament, which is taking place at Urbana Country Club this week.
In fact, Schacht is one of 18 individuals — including 14 boys — who teed off Tuesday in the inaugural version of this event, featuring some of the best golfers the classes of 2022 through 2026 have to offer.
But the Champaign Central sophomore is the only tournament participant who can claim local status when he steps into the first teebox.
“It’s really nice,” Schacht said. “I get to go home to my house and I get to come back here and compete in a world-class event, and I’m really excited.
“When you come to Champaign, you have to go through me.”
The defending News-Gazette All-Area boys’ golf first-team pick finished the first of three rounds in the top half of a 49-boy field. Schacht’s 3-over 75 was good for a share of 12th place, 6 strokes behind Day 1 leader Colin Li.
Schacht’s first two holes went double-bogey and bogey. But he responded with five birdies and seven pars the rest of the way to lead his threesome with Finn Burkholder (Class of 2026; The Woodlands, Texas) and Michael Hake (2023; Brentwood, Tenn.), who carded 76 and 77, respectively.
“I was rolling in the putts all day,” Schacht said. “Probably played at least 100 feet worth of putts. ... My most recent tournament, it took me until like my 50th hole to make a birdie. (Tuesday) I rolled in five, and I was pretty happy with it.”
Schacht also was kind enough to offer his new out-of-state friends some advice for their short stay in the area.
“I suggested some restaurants,” Schacht said. “I suggested Crane Alley (in Urbana). That’s a good place.”
No one could touch Li over the first 18 holes. The native of San Diego and Class of 2024 prospect birdied each of the first two holes and didn’t shoot worse than par on any hole to finish at 3-under 69.
“I’m feeling very confident going into (Wednesday) and the third day,” Li said. “(This course) is kind of open. You just have to hit your driver good, hit the greens and it’s pretty easy.”
This is Li’s third AJGA tournament of the year, and he said he was drawn to Urbana by the 6,541 yards of distance the course covers.
“This is one of the shorter ones,” Li said. “The other tournaments I’ve been in have been like 67, 68.”
Ariihau Faana (2022; Lake Mary, Fla.) and Jiongchen Li (2023; Qingdao, China) also fared well in the first day of boys’ play. Faana is sharing second place at 71, while Li sits tied for fifth at 73.
“This is my first time in Illinois,” Faana said. “The weather is so nice, and then the grass is so much different. Everything is so much different. The rough is a lot thicker. Here, I don’t know what this is called, but in Florida, it’s Bermuda.”
Li attends the Florida-based IMG Academy that consistently churns out Division I athletes, as he is also pursues his golf dreams.
“This is my last junior all-star tournament,” Li said, “and I want to play it because the open AJGA (tournaments available to kids as old as 19) is kind of hard. So this is my last chance.”
On the girls’ side of the leaderboard, Hinsdale’s Elyssa Abdullah turned in the only below-par score of Tuesday’s first round by shooting a 2-under 70. The Class of 2025 athlete is 2 strokes ahead of Jacinda Lee, who carded an even-par 72.
“It went really well,” Abdullah said of her opening round. “I just had to hit fairways and put myself in good spots.”
Abdullah birdied four holes on the back nine and five overall while putting up par on each of her first six holes. The results hinted at her strategy on a course she’s familiar with, having played on it a few times in the past.
“I made better choices,” Abdullah said. “I wasn’t really risky. I just went and played it safe.”
Lee (2024; Camas, Wash.) notched three birdies and three bogeys on the day. She wasn’t gifted an easy threesome Tuesday, playing alongside Varsha Ramachandran and Alaythia Hinds — each of whom already has won an AJGA event this year.
But she outpaced both partners as Ramachandran shot 75 and Hinds settled for an 82.
“It was a good chance for me to play well, and it was also kind of new for me,” Lee said. “I play pretty good on courses where you have to think through each hole.”
Also not far off the leading pace is Annabelle Chen (2023; Fremont, Calif.), whose 73 gave her a share of third place. Chen double-bogeyed the ninth hole to make the turn at 2 over, but a pair of birdies over the last nine holes lifted her momentum.
“I was just kind of chill, I guess,” Chen said. “I wasn’t thinking about it too much.”