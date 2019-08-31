Illinois 42, Akron 3
Akron 3 0 0 0 — 3
Illinois 14 14 14 0 — 42
SCORE BY QUARTER
FIRST QUARTER
UI — Corbin 3-yard run (McCourt kick), 10 plays, 63 yards, 3:07
AKRON — Fitschen 42-yard field goal, 11 plays, 50 yards, 5:24
UI — Bonner 10-yard run (McCourt kick), 9 plays, 75 yards, 3:06
SECOND QUARTER
UI — Sidney 10-yard pass from Peters (McCourt kick), 6 plays, 24 yards, 2:34
UI — Peters 20-yard run (McCourt kick), 2 plays, 24 yards, 0:38
THIRD QUARTER
UI — Williams 9-yard pass from Peters (McCourt kick), 8 plays, 63 yards, 3:23
UI — Barker 2-yard pass from Peters (McCourt kick), 10 plays, 70 yards, 3:34
TEAM STATISTICS: AKRON | UI
First downs 16 | 22
Rushes-yards 38-64 | 46-207
Passing stats 12-28-1 | 15-25-0
Passing yards 128 | 194
Total yards 192 | 401
Punts-yards 7-213 | 4-184
Fumbles-lost 1-1 | 0-0
Interceptions-yards 0-0 | 1-0
Penalties-yards 5-50 | 7-75
Sacks-yards 2-11 | 6-37
Third-down conv. 3-13 | 9-15
Fourth-down conv. 0-0 | 0-1
Time of poss. 31:37 | 28:23
Attendance: 30,654
ILLINOIS ON OFFENSE
RUSHING
Player Att. Yds. Long TD
Epstein 8 45 14 0
Bonner 6 38 11 1
Corbin 6 36 23 1
Peters 6 36 20 1
Brown 5 27 10 0
Sims 8 26 9 0
Norwood 4 3 3 0
Sidney 1 2 2 0
Robinson 2 -6 0 0
Total 46 207 23 3
PASSING
Player C-A Yds. Long TD
Peters 14-23 163 22 3
Robinson 1-2 31 31 0
Total 15-25 194 31 3
RECEIVING
Player Rec. Yds. Long TD
Smalling 4 54 22 0
Imatorbhebhe 2 34 22 0
Sidney 2 26 16 1
Brown 2 15 8 0
Cumby 1 31 31 0
Stampley 1 13 13 0
Adams 1 10 10 0
Williams 1 9 9 1
Barker 1 2 2 1
Total 15 194 31 3
PLACE-KICKING
Player FGM-A Long XPM-A
McCourt 0-1 N/A 6-6
KICKOFF RETURNS
Player Ret. Yds. Long TD
Palmer 1 10 10 0
Total 1 10 10 0
PUNT RETURNS
Player Ret. Yds. Long TD
Holmes 1 5 5 0
Cumby 1 6 6 0
Navarro 1 13 13 0
Total 3 24 13 0
ILLINOIS ON DEFENSE
TACKLING
Player Solo-Asst.-Total Sacks
Hansen 5-2-7 0.5
Betiku 4-2-6 1.5
Hobbs 4-2-6 0
Joseph 2-4-6 0
Harding 3-2-5 0
Shogbonyo 2-3-5 0.5
Cooper 2-3-5 0
Ware 3-1-4 0
Eifler 2-0-2 0
Witherspoon 2-0-2 0
INTERCEPTION RETURNS
Player Ret. Yds. Long TD
Hansen 1 0 0 0
AKRON ON OFFENSE
RUSHING
Player Att. Yds. Long TD
Sands 14 47 11 0
Lee 10 34 8 0
Burton 1 3 3 0
Kelley 1 -7 0 0
Nelson 12 -13 11 0
Total 38 64 11 0
PASSING
Player C-A Yds. Long TD
Nelson 10-24 122 28 0
Kelley 2-4 6 4 0
Total 12-28 128 28 0
RECEIVING
Player Rec. Yds. Long TD
Stewart 5 79 28 0
Mathison 3 22 15 0
Knight 2 6 4 0
Lee 1 12 12 0
Williams 1 9 9 0
Total 12 128 28 0
PLACE-KICKING
Player FGM-A Long XPM-A
Fitschen 1-2 42 0-0
KICKOFF RETURNS
Player Ret. Yds. Long TD
Knight 2 43 24 0
Total 2 43 24 0
PUNT RETURNS
Player Ret. Yds. Long TD
Knight 2 23 15 0
Total 2 23 15 0
AKRON ON DEFENSE
TACKLING
Player Solo-Asst.-Total Sacks
Arslanian 6-5-11 1.0
Lako 5-3-8 0
Featherstone 2-4-6 0
Corner 4-0-4 0
Jacobs 4-0-4 0
Ward 1-3-4 0
Wilson 2-0-2 0