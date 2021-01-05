ENTERPRISE, Ala. — Joshua McCray is the first athlete to verbally commit to Illinois football during Bret Bielema's coaching tenure, with the Class of 2021 athlete announcing his decision via Twitter on Tuesday.
"1000% committed," McCray wrote alongside single orange and blue diamond emojis. An attached photo lists McCray as a running back, though he's termed an athlete by some recruiting services.
McCray was offered by the Illini last Wednesday and also possessed offers from Arkansas, Kentucky, Ole Miss, South Carolina, South Florida, Tennessee, Troy, UAB and Washington State.
The 6-foot-2, 215-pound senior out of Enterprise, Ala., is a three-star recruit per Rivals.com and 247sports. He garnered Class 7A all-state first-team status from the Alabama Sports Writers Association at the end of 2020 after compiling 1,819 all-purpose yards and 19 touchdowns, in addition to returning two kickoffs for scores.