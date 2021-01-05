ENTERPRISE, Ala. — Joshua McCray is the first athlete to verbally commit to Illinois football during Bret Bielema's coaching tenure, with the Class of 2021 athlete announcing his decision via Twitter on Tuesday morning.
"1000% committed," McCray wrote alongside single orange and blue diamond emojis. An attached photo lists McCray as a running back, though he's termed an athlete by some recruiting services.
Shortly after noon on Tuesday, Bielema picked up a second commitment when North Carolina State transfer Calvin Hart Jr. made his intentions known via Twitter.
"All Praise to the most high," the linebacker wrote, following that with a praying emoji and adding single orange and blue circle emojis. "Next chapter @IlliniFootball."
McCray was offered by the Illini last Wednesday and also possessed offers from Arkansas, Kentucky, Ole Miss, South Carolina, South Florida, Tennessee, Troy, UAB and Washington State.
The 6-foot-2, 215-pound senior out of Enterprise, Ala., is a three-star recruit per Rivals.com and 247sports. He garnered Class 7A all-state first-team status from the Alabama Sports Writers Association at the end of 2020 after compiling 1,819 all-purpose yards and 19 touchdowns, in addition to returning two kickoffs for scores.
This addition could further bolster Illinois' running back depth, as Chase Brown will return in 2021 and Mike Epstein could opt for an extra year of eligibility as well.
Hart spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons at N.C. State, signing with the Wolfpack in 2017 after a recruitment that included offers from Buffalo, Colorado State, Florida A&M, Iowa, Iowa State, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Pitt, Rutgers, South Florida, Southern Mississippi, Syracuse, Texas A&M, Tulane and Wisconsin.
Hart, a native of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., amassed 17 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles in the most recent season. He finishes his N.C. State tenure with 52 tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
Bielema recently lost two key players at linebacker in Jake Hansen and Milo Eifler, both of whom have declared for the 2021 NFL Draft. Among the incumbent Illini linebackers are Tarique Barnes, Khalan Tolson and Shammond Cooper.