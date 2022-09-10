VILLA GROVE — Ryan Jefferson’s Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond football athletes watched Villa Grove roll through a 10-play touchdown drive to begin Friday night’s Lincoln Prairie Conference game at Russ Ghere Field.
Jefferson might have feared the worst for his Knights if that situation happened last fall.
“We would’ve shut down,” Jefferson said. “We have grown.”
ALAH displayed that increased maturity on Friday.
By piling up 388 offensive yards. By intercepting two passes and forcing one fumble. And by stopping three Villa Grove possessions in the red zone.
These efforts and more led to a 35-18 triumph for the Knights (2-1, 1-0 Lincoln Prairie), who won their second straight game and handed the Blue Devils (1-2, 0-1) their second straight loss.
“It feels great, but we know we’ve got a lot of work to do,” said senior Kaden Feagin, an Illinois football commit who provided 246 all-purpose yards from ALAH’s quarterback position. “Even though we lost (in Week 1 against Tri-Valley), we know they’re one of the best teams in the state. So if we can just come out, play that good every game — just base it off that first game, what we need to work on — I knew we were going to be good.”
Feagin used his 6-foot-3, 230-pound frame to his advantage, rushing for 198 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries.
Senior Mason Allen (73 yards, one touchdown) and juniors Jayce Parsons (42 yards) and Landon Waldrop (27 yards) also aided ALAH’s run game.
“That’s very important, and Kaden is all about that,” Jefferson said. “He was saying on the sideline, ‘This is going to open up so much more when we can expand our offense like that.’ It’s nice to not have to run him so much.”
Feagin scored three touchdowns in the first half on a 3-yard run and a pair of 1-yard plunges into the end zone.
Then, with barely a minute remaining before halftime, Feagin snapped off a 50-yard touchdown run in which he appeared wrapped up by Blue Devils defenders along the ALAH sideline, only to escape and cut back across the field.
“We knew (Villa Grove) had a good offense, so we just had to come out on our offense and go out and score,” said Feagin, who added 48 passing yards on seven completions. “Some plays I could’ve broken, and some plays I just misread the (quarterback) wristband. So I’ve just got to focus on that.”
Heath Wilson’s Blue Devils relied upon the passing talents of junior quarterback Layne Rund.
But Villa Grove couldn’t replicate its early success often enough as the game wore on, despite Rund completing 16 of 31 pass attempts for 250 yards.
“We had the ball inside the red zone many times, many opportunities to try and capitalize, and we just couldn’t do it,” Wilson said. “We weren’t giving time for our quarterback by any means. He was scrambling all night long.”
Juniors Brady Clodfelder (four catches for 57 yards and one touchdown) and Braydon Dowler (three catches for 64 yards) shined for Villa Grove, but two interceptions by ALAH junior Connor Nettles was a difference. Rund also added a second touchdown run with the game’s final result already in hand. Senior
Luke Zimmerman provided a team-best 57 rushing yards to go with 13 1/2 tackles on defense for Villa Grove.
“In the second half, late in the fourth quarter, I think our offensive line stepped up and gave us some confidence running the ball,” Wilson said. “We didn’t think it was there earlier in the game. … It was just a little bit too late.”