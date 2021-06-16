ARTHUR — Jerry Lane threw his Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond softball athletes straight into the fire when the Knights’ 2021 season began.
A doubleheader at Casey-Westfield on April 16. Two games at Meridian on April 17. And a home double-dip versus St. Joseph-Ogden on April 24.
Three opponents that finished with a combined 76 victories.
They’ve all since been eliminated from IHSA postseason play.
ALAH, however, is still chugging along.
And the Knights (22-3) will face their toughest doubleheader to date on Wednesday, when they take on Effingham St. Anthony (20-8) in a 10 a.m. Class 1A state semifinal game before drawing Orangeville (18-1) or Illini Bluffs (15-1) later in the day. The third-place game is set for 1:30 p.m., with the state championship game scheduled for 2 p.m.
Both games will emanate from the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria. ALAH arrived in the city Tuesday evening to prepare for its final two games of the season.
“The three doubleheaders we played at the beginning were three very quality opponents,” said Lane, in his sixth season overseeing the Knights. “Here we are playing some real quality people here at the end with this. It’s going to be challenging.”
Despite what’s on the horizon, Lane said his team conducted a relaxed practice on Tuesday before departing for Peoria.
“They’re just as loose as they always have been. Not much has changed,” Lane said. “They’re just excited to be playing at this time of the year. It’s a very special thing for them, for our communities, for our school. We’re just taking it all in and having a good time.”
ALAH’s joyful ride to state has included plenty of close outcomes.
After beginning the playoffs with two regional wins by a combined score of 24-0, the Knights bested Meridian 1-0 and Argenta-Oreana 2-1 in a sectional before holding off Ottawa Marquette 1-0 in Monday’s super-sectional at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.
“Here at the end of the season, to come away with three victories in one-run (games) is pretty gratifying,” Lane said. “Of course, whenever we have Makenzie Brown on the mound, our young players follow her lead. And we will do anything we can to try to put some runs on the board for her.”
Brown is a Tulsa signee and huge reason for ALAH’s first-ever state appearance. The senior right-hander carries an 18-1 record, 0.18 earned run average and 274 strikeouts compared to only 26 walks across 116 1/3 innings going into Wednesday’s action. And she’s been the Knights’ only pitcher in their five postseason games.
But Brown experienced a scary moment late in Monday’s super-sectional. While attempting to record the game’s final out, she collided with an opposing baserunner and took an errant cleat to the foot.
“She’s doing fine. It was on the top of her foot. She’ll be fine,” Lane said. “It probably scared her more initially than how bad it was or anything else.”
Brown also is one of ALAH’s leading hitters with a .548 average, four home runs and 32 RBI, bested only by sophomore Alisha Frederick’s .550 mark to go along with four home runs and 38 RBI.
Junior Ryli Kauffman (.358 average) and sophomores Charley Condill (.444, two home runs, nine RBI)), Kailee Otto (.352 average, four home runs, 25 RBI) and Kaci Beachy (.352 average, 16 RBI) also have made key offensive contributions, while freshman relief pitcher Madison Schweighart can say she scored the Knights’ only run in their super-sectional triumph.
A potentially positive sign for ALAH’s recently quiet offense: No Effingham St. Anthony pitcher boasts an ERA below 3.00 on the spring.
“I would like to have a little more than one or two runs on there myself,” Lane said. “We’re just going to do what we can to help (Brown) out and try to get the win.”