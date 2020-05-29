Kathy Frye‘s third season in charge of Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond soccer was the Knights’ best as far as wins, with the co-ed group picking up six of them in 2019. Frye spoke about her upcoming fourth campaign and more:
What’s the outlook for your 2020 team?
We lost 11 seniors, and seven of those were starters or played a significant amount of time. We did have a strong freshman class (last season), that we had several freshmen that ended up playing varsity. So, like any small town, we’re going to make do with what we have. We don’t have 11 incoming freshmen that are interested, but we’re hoping to pick up a few underclassmen that may feel the need to participate in something since we’ve been sitting around for so long (during the pandemic). So we’re optimistic.
Are there any worries over not being able to work directly with the kids just yet?
Of course that does (concern me). The positive thing about soccer is that they can work individually on their skills, something that they can do fairly easy on their own time if they’re committed. Obviously running is important. I know the P.E. department’s had a hard time keeping kids motivated through the shutdown. ... Hopefully they’re going to be more motivated to get out and run, put the miles in.
Who are some kids you’re expecting to make an impact this season?
We’re going to have to have a new goalie. Our goalie retired, and his brother, which is Chance Lindstrom, and Levi Ward are going to be sharing goalie responsibilities. We’re looking for leadership from Gavin Mechling. Manaye Morfey was one of our top scorers last year, and he is a returning senior.
What has it been like to coach in the ALAH community?
They’re very supportive. The parents, especially due to the fact ... soccer may not be the most popular sport. But the parents of the kids that we have are very proud and very supportive. We do have a couple kids that play year-round in hopes to continue to play in college. I guess you can’t ask for more than that. For the first year (of the program), they did not even charge any type of admission for spectators. We tried to explain to them that we thought that was important, to share that we were on equal footing as the other sports that you charge to get into. And it did not hurt the attendance at all.
Not all small communities have a high school soccer program, so what does it mean that ALAH has one?
I don’t think any of these kids would participate in football. For some of the towns, they’d always commented that they didn’t want to start a soccer program to compete with football.
How important will it be for you to get back to in-person work with the kids?
For them to know that we are still here and that we plan to be super competitive this year, I think, will be important for them to see. I do have my returning assistant, it was his first year — Greg Thorne. The kids really connected with him. He’s young and played soccer for Mattoon High School. It’s important, I think, for the students to have him back as well.
Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.media, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.