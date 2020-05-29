Mackenzi Bowles
Class of 2021, volleyball
She is most looking forward to ... being back in the gym with my friends, helping lead my team to a great season and getting on coach (Emily) Crossman’s last nerve every chance I get.
My time at ALAH ... has meant the world to me. I’m blessed to be considered a role model to my teammates and children in the community. and I love the support that all four communities have given me on and off the court over the years.
The ongoing pandemic ... has opened my eyes andmade me realize that I am very privileged to be able to play sports at all. Being an athlete is not only physically challenging, but mentally. It is hard to stay in shape during quarantine, but you have to motivate yourself to stay on top.
Kaden Feagin
Class of 2023, football
He is most looking forward to ... seeing how much we are going to improve from last season. Since we got to the playoffs but we lost in the first round and knowing how much that hurt, it gives us motivation to work harder this year.
My time at ALAH ... has meant a lot, by seeing the support of the teachers, coaches and people in the community.
The ongoing pandemic ... changed my view (of sports) by showing how much I took for granted being able to compete, or even just practicing with my teammates.
Emma Edwards
Class of 2023, girls’ cross-country
She’s most looking forward to ... representing the cross-country team as a female runner and to improve my performance in the sport.
Thinking about her time with ALAH athletics ... I take pride in being able to represent ALAH through cross-country, and I love that our school is very supportive of its student-athletes.
The ongoing pandemic ... has made me realize how my team and cross-country have affected me, and how much I’d miss it if it wasn’t an option in my life.