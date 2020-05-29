ARTHUR — Lyle Dorjahn shares an interesting anecdote when discussing his Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond boys’ cross-country team and its the upcoming season.
The story was born during the Knights’ 2019 campaign, which ended from a team perspective at the Class 1A Effingham St. Anthony Sectional. Actually, the tale happened at that race.
Then-freshman Lyle Adcock “received the first annual Shoeless Joe Award at the postseason banquet” because of this story.
“Within the first half-mile, maybe even earlier, he lost a shoe in the mud,” Dorjahn said of Adcock. “Sucked it right off his little foot. ... He runs that first loop, and when he came by the first mile I didn’t even notice.
“At mile two ... he throws something to (2019 ALAH graduate) Austin Romine, and I didn’t know if it was a glove or a hat. Austin catches it and he says, ‘Coach, it’s one of his shoes.’ After that first-mile loop, he reached down in the mud and plucked his shoe out of the mud and carried it with him.”
So how did the ninth-grader finish the meet?
In 46th place, third-best among a Knights squad that wound up just 26 points short of qualifying for the 1A state tournament as a unit.
“That’s what I’m working with there,” Dorjahn said, “so we’re going to be OK.”
ALAH cross-country may be best known for producing current University of Illinois runner Logan Hall, the 2017 News-Gazette All-Area boys’ Runner of the Year.
But under Dorjahn’s direction and paced by senior-to-be Layton Hall — Logan’s younger brother who has finished 59th, 21st and 37th in three individual 1A state final appearances — the Knights are a 1A team to watch out for.
“That was our main goal: make it to state, be the first team to ever do that from Arthur,” Layton Hall said. “We just came up a little bit short. ... We haven’t really had (team success) before, but I think it’s slowly building.”
Dorjahn took over prior to the 2019 season and gained the services of a balanced, hard-working roster.
That hasn’t changed during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that prevented the distance-running Knights from contesting a majority of their 2020 track and field season.
“I told our athletic director (on Wednesday) that we are so much further down the road in prep than we were a year ago,” Dorjahn said. “Last year ... I had a lot of kids that hadn’t run a step until we started practice in the second week of August.”
Hall would prefer to spend this week at the 1A state track and field showcase in Charleston — an event canceled in response to the pandemic — but he acknowledged this spring has brought about positive running developments.
“I’m in the best shape I’ve been in my whole life,” Hall said. “Sometimes I get a couple of my friends that play football or do volleyball to ride their bike next to me while I run, just for something different to keep me relaxed and get me through my runs easier.”
The Hall brothers typically haven’t trained together with Logan home, but Layton still is logging about 7-8 miles a day.
Dorjahn said it isn’t just Hall who’s pounded the pavement amid the pandemic.
“The majority of my guys and even (lone girls’ runner) Emma (Edwards) are still out getting mileage in,” Dorjahn said. “I had a Zoom conference call with all the guys and gals, and we kind of talked about it. There was no woe is me, and everybody unanimously wanted to keep working.”
Dorjahn loses Cade Hendrickson and Justin Miller — his fourth and fifth runners at last year’s sectional — to graduation. In addition to retaining Hall and Lyle Adcock, he’s also keeping junior-to-be Jace Green and sophomores-to-be Jacob Adcock, Logan Beckmier and Conner Edmonds on the boys’ side.
As far as 2019 sectional rankings go, Dorjahn will have his Nos. 1, 2, 3, 6 and 7 finishers at his disposal in 2020.“We would’ve been top 10 (in 1A state) if we would’ve gotten there last year),” Dorjahn said. “First conference title in school history last year. First regional title in school history last year. First state ranking in school history last year. We’ll just take that next step.”
Hall also has motive in trying to impress Division I programs, as his brother did years prior. The younger Hall said he’s received interest from Indiana State — taking a visit there before the pandemic — as well as Eastern Illinois, Illinois State and Northern Iowa.
And finding his college home is important to Hall. But he and the Knights have some unfinished business to handle as well.
“It’s something really special,” Hall said. “I’m proud to be up front and lead these guys.”