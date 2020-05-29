A chat with a high school athlete preparing for a fall sports season amid the coronavirus pandemic. Today, ALAH swimmer MacKenzie Erixon, who will be a senior next season.
Being the only ALAH swimmer, what is your pre-sectional season like?
I practice with my club team (Sullivan Blue Dolphins), and they were also a really big help in that. I practiced with the Sullivan High School girls, and they treated me like I was on their team, too.
So that really helped a lot, and they would cheer for me and help me through practices and what I needed to do.
How did you feel about your 2019 season?
I honestly just wanted to go (to the Urbana Sectional) and get a personal best, which I stayed around the same time in the 200 free but I ended up dropping time in the 100 back, which was really nice.
And then I wanted to make podium just because that would be the first time my school had made the podium for swim, and I ended up doing that (placing fifth in both events).
What did it mean to you to make the podium?
It was really awesome. Although I didn’t have a coach from my school there, it was still really cool. One of my coaches from my club team got to give the medal to me, so that was also really cool.
What are your expectations for your junior season?
I’m really hoping to get top three (in both events) or go to state. ... I’ve always been a backstroker. And then the 200 free, I like pushing myself in it because it’s not the easiest event.
What is it like to be your school’s lone swimmer?
It does (get lonely) just because the other teams at our school are getting recognized for their stuff, and a lot of people at my school don’t really know about swim.
So that’s really hard. It’s just weird being the only swimmer (at the sectional) from my school, because usually I have a whole big team around me.
What have you done during the pandemic to stay in shape?
I’ve been doing calls with USA Swimming about leadership and stuff like that, and getting to know other girls who swim around the world and know what they’ve been doing during the pandemic.
My mom brought it up with me, and then she asked me if I wanted to do it. I sent in an application for it, and I got accepted into it.
Then I ended up being a leader in one of our sessions, so I asked a bunch of questions to other girls about how they’re doing with their stress levels and how they’re coping with (the pandemic).
What does it mean to you to represent ALAH by swimming?
It’s so important because my school has always been there for me, and it’s just really cool getting to know I can represent Arthur.
I’ve met a lot of new girls from it. Some of them are from California and other states like that. It’s just cool knowing I can represent (my school) like that.