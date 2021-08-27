ATWOOD — The pace of life is slower in Kaden Feagin’s hometown than say, Champaign.
Or Ann Arbor, Mich. Or South Bend, Ind. Or Madison, Wis.
Just look at the numerous horse and buggies that will occupy the shoulders of the roads deep in the heart of Amish country before you arrive in Atwood.
But college football coaching staffs in all of those cities are keeping tabs of what’s going on in the small community of 1,100 residents that spans Douglas County and Piatt County.
Because of Feagin, who says the go-to spot in his hometown is Casey’s.
The 17-year-old started his junior season for the Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond football team on Friday night with the Knights’ season opener at Tri-Valley. On Saturday, Feagin will be in Champaign at Memorial Stadium for an unofficial visit to take in the Illinois season opener against Nebraska.
“I’m really excited just to get back out there with my teammates and get back to a normal fall football season,” the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Feagin said. “It’s been really busy, but it’s a blessing, obviously. With everything going on, it’s kind of crazy.”
Feagin holds offers from eight Division I programs at the moment. Illinois and Bret Bielema made him his first offer back in the spring. Others quickly followed suit, with Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, Notre Dame, Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin joining the mix.
“The first offer from Illinois was exciting, but everybody in the room was telling me there’s more to come,” Feagin said. “All the other offers are just as exciting.”
Feagin thrived during a condensed spring season as a sophomore earlier this year with the Knights after contributing significantly during his freshman season in 2019. A reigning News-Gazette First-Team All-Area selection, Feagin averaged 13.5 yards per carry in the spring en route to 660 rushing yards and nine touchdowns as ALAH went 4-2. A linebacker, too, Feagin added 33 tackles and three sacks.
His athleticism and positional versatility have Big Ten programs looking at Feagin in different ways. Feagin said Illinois and Purdue have expressed interest in him becoming a running back, with Michigan and Wisconsin wanting him at linebacker.
“I kind of prefer running back,” Feagin said, “but whatever gets me on the field first is fine by me.”
Saturday’s trip to Champaign to check out the Illini isn’t the first visit for Feagin to Memorial Stadium.
“On my other visits when I’ve been there, it’s very family-oriented,” Feagin said. “Everyone was nice and respectable. They all seem really genuine. I’m eager to see how the team is, how they mesh and what the atmosphere is like for the Nebraska game.”
Feagin said he has visited Notre Dame and Iowa as well, with plans to take in a Notre Dame home game at some point this season.
“We’re probably not going to go to that many games,” Feagin said. “We’ve just been handling it day by day.”
Feagin is a multi-sport athlete with the Knights, playing basketball and competing on the track and field team. He finished second at the Class 1A state meet in mid-June in the long jump.
Those other sports allow Feagin to take a break from all the football recruiting attention, although he knows it’ll pick up soon.
“Right now, the coaches can’t really call me until Sept. 1,” he said. “I haven’t really experienced it yet. We’ll see how it goes next week. It’s crazy, to be honest. I’ve dreamed about this since I was a little kid, so it’s really cool and surreal that it’s all happening so fast.”
Another new aspect of his life Feagin is still getting adjusted to happened earlier this week. Having people he doesn’t know start to recognize him.
“At the gym the other day, a lady came up to me and said, ‘Are you Kaden Feagin?’ he recalled. “I said, ‘Yeah,’ and she said she’s going to come watch me play.”
Feagin and the Knights, who qualified for the Class 1A playoffs two seasons ago, have eight more games in the regular season. By the time the playoffs are slated to roll around in late October, Feagin’s recruitment may take on another level.
Either way, expect more people to know how to get to Atwood. And for Feagin to become even more recognized in his hometown.
“With school starting back up, a lot of the teachers are asking me what college I’m going to go to,” Feagin said. “I just tell them, ‘I don’t know.’ I’m trying to figure out how to answer that, but it means a lot just knowing the town supports me.”