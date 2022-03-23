ARTHUR — Illinois football received its first Class of 2023 commitment on Wednesday. And it happened at a high school located less than 40 miles from Memorial Stadium.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond junior Kaden Feagin has verbally committed to Bret Bielema's Illini — on Feagin's birthday, no less.
The two-time News-Gazette All-Area football first-team selection chose Illinois over offers from Duke, Indiana, Iowa, Miami, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Notre Dame, Purdue, Rutgers, Tennessee and Wisconsin.
The 6-foot-2, 235-pound Feagin has been targeted by college programs as both a running back and linebacker. He's listed as a four-star prospect by both Rivals and 247sports.
Feagin compiled 1,249 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on 143 carries last season for ALAH, which qualified for the IHSA Class 2A playoffs. Feagin also turned in a team-leading 84 tackles plus two interceptions and five pass deflections defensively prior to the Knights' first-round playoff loss to Pana.
Feagin even stepped in and took over ALAH's starting quarterback role for multiple games during the campaign.
Feagin is the third athlete from The News-Gazette's coverage area to commit to Illinois since Bielema became its head coach in December 2020, joining Iroquois West offensive lineman Clayton Leonard and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley running back Aidan Laughery. Both Leonard and Laughery signed with Illinois last December, and Laughery enrolled early and is participating in spring practices.