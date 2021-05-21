CHAMPAIGN — Geoff Alexander’s four seasons at Illinois as assistant to the head coach is only a small part of his long basketball relationship with Brad Underwood. That connection — in addition to the work Alexander has put in the past four seasons — saw the Lincoln native earn a promotion to assistant coach Friday.
“Geoff has more than earned this opportunity; he has been an integral part of the everyday operation of our program these past four years during a period of tremendous growth and success," Underwood said. "He has countless connections throughout his home state of Illinois and extensive recruiting experience across the country and internationally from his previous stops. I've always said that Geoff is a student of the game. That love and passion he has for basketball comes through in his coaching. He has great relationships with our players and familiarity with our systems, making this a very smooth transition."
Alexander played for Underwood at Western Illinois in the late 1990s when the latter was an assistant coach. Alexander served two seasons as a graduate assistant at WIU. He then spent time as an assistant coach at the junior college level, including with Underwood at Daytona State College (Fla.), before moving to the Division I at Idaho State, Eastern Illinois and Evansville.