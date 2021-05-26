CHAMPAIGN — Geoff Alexander’s decision to come to Illinois in the summer of 2017 meant a change in job title and a drastic change in job description and duties.
Assistant to the head coach is not assistant coach.
The latter is an on-court, on-the-road recruiting role.
The former is what you make of it, and Underwood leaned on Alexander heavily the past four years from advance scouting work to practice and player development planning to working through scheme changes at both ends of the court.
After a decade-and-a-half of being on the court and on the road, Alexander took the assistant to the head coach job in July 2017 knowing his role would change.
Now that he’s been elevated to assistant coach at Illinois, those four seasons in a different role have given him a new perspective.
“You always reflect,” Alexander said. “You’re always trying to find ways to be better. Being off the court and watching from the side, there are areas that I feel like I’ve gained valuable experience and knowledge and things I may look at a little different when I am inside those lines.”
The changes made because of the COVID-19 pandemic during the 2020-21 season mean Alexander’s transition back to assistant coach has actually been fairly smooth.
There were still some limitations, but he was able to be on the court during practice last season and make certain recruiting calls, too.
Alexander’s familiarity with both Illinois basketball from a historical perspective and the current iteration will be just as useful. The Lincoln native grew up an Illini fan, attending Lou Henson’s camps, idolizing players like Kendall Gill and Kenny Battle and becoming a then-Assembly Hall regular when Lincoln standout Brian Cook played for Lon Kruger and Bill Self.
“Growing up in this state knowing how big of a program this is and what it has always been, I’m living a dream,” Alexander said. “I love this program. I love this school. I love this state. I’m going to give everything I’ve got to it.
“The University of Illinois is my dream job. It’s my pinnacle job. It’s what I watched growing up. It’s what I know. I think it’s the best of the best. I’m excited what we’ve done in the past four years. We’ve gotten this program to elite status and to a level that our brand is super, super strong.”
It’s Alexander’s experience with the total rebuild at Illinois the past four seasons that is perhaps most important now. Alexander’s promotion comes on the heels of all three assistant coaches from last season moving on this offseason, with Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman departing for Kentucky and Stephen Gentry for Gonzaga.
Alexander provides some continuity. His long-term relationship with Brad Underwood, which dates back to the late ‘90s at Western Illinois, means he knows what Underwood wants. Alexander knows the terminology, what the team’s practices and workouts look like and knows how the program has changed in the past four seasons.
“I was going to bump Geoff regardless,” Underwood said. “I don’t want to diminish the fact he’s great at what he’s going to do, but having a guy that understands and knows and has been a part of what we’ve been building? That’s huge.
“He’s been an integral part of my coaching life for many, many years. I’d be very remiss if I did not talk about Geoff’s loyalty, his commitment to Illinois basketball and his dedication to this program — to helping us build it. He did it maybe in more of a behind-the-scenes way than most of you saw, but was very, very prominent within the inner workings of our program.
“I’m all about loyalty. I think that’s one of the things I admire the most about Geoff. You’ve got to have people that believe in what you do, that believe in what we’re doing, that believe in what this program stands for. Nobody does that better than Geoff.”
Underwood still has one assistant coach spot to fill on his staff for next season. For now, Alexander and new hire Chester Frazier are responsible not only for recruiting and the future of the program, but also making sure the returning players and incoming freshmen are comfortable and confident despite the myriad offseason changes.
With an arrival back on campus (or for the first time) set for early next month, Illinois is solid on that front. Alexander’s preexisting relationship with the returning players has helped. So did his participation in a unique, almost entirely virtual recruitment of the Class of 2021.
“Last year, the COVID year, was different,” Alexander said. “The three years prior to that I was not allowed to leave campus, so I was here around them every single day. I do feel relationships with the current guys is strong. It is important when there’s change having a familiar face and having somebody they’ve been around and will continue doing that and making sure everything is good on their end.
“Our culture is strong. We haven’t had any guys that wavered. They feel great about what they’re getting into and what’s going to take place in 2-3 weeks when they get here. We’re talking to them daily. Talking to their families making sure everything is smooth in the transition.”