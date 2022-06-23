CHAMPAIGN — James and Max Braun aren’t known for being superfluous with words.
Especially when discussing themselves.
James counts he and his younger brother among a host of Centennial boys’ tennis players who “don’t talk,” though Chargers coach Teri Scaggs notes her quieter athletes tend to pipe up when grouped together in certain situations.
One way to get James and Max chatting a bit more is by mentioning last month’s Class 1A boys’ tennis state tournament.
It’s a topic the two were presented with Monday afternoon when they sat at a picnic table within the Lindsay Tennis Courts complex.
It’s located a short walk from the school they represented in that state tournament, as well as a brief trip from their family home.
A smile creeps across the face of Max, who just wrapped up his sophomore season with the Chargers. The look is soon matched by James, a senior on the 2022 team and a recent Centennial graduate.
And why shouldn’t the Brauns be happy when thinking about that state tournament?
They earned third place in the 1A doubles draw, propelling them to earning co-Player of the Year status from The News-Gazette.
It’s a repeat honor for Max, who won last year’s 1A singles state title. He finished 12-0 in singles action this spring and added a 19-1 ledger in doubles competition.
It’s a first-time award for James, who boasted a 13-0 singles mark this year along with a 20-1 doubles record.
“We both understand what we want to achieve on the court,” Max said, “so it’s, I guess, the same expectation.”
“We share the same goals and expectations for the season,” James added. “It’s just (we) both get to work about it.”
Making memoriesThat work takes different forms for the Braun brothers outside of actual matches. For confirmation of this, look no further than what the two list as their dream career choices.
Max wants to become a professional tennis player. James could see himself working for NASA or Boston Dynamics, the latter an engineering and robotics design company.
Further emphasizing this point, Max found himself standing on one of the Lindsay Tennis complex’s courts at 5 p.m. Monday, hitting tennis balls alone under bright sunshine. James arrived at the facility roughly 15 minutes later, after completing an internship shift at Champaign’s Pavlov Media.
When the Brauns were younger, though, one might find them alongside parents Matt and Yan at Lindsay Tennis Courts. Enjoying some summertime swings after a family dinner.
“We’d start hitting together more, just during the summer. Sometimes during the winter, as well,” James said. “And that’s really how we got started.
“We were a bit interested in it. They also wanted us to be active and not just sit at home all day.”
The Braun brothers have since used tennis to bond. While there is a competitive aspect to that, Max admits he was motivated to improve as a player by battling “against other kids my age” in a tournament setting.
“Everything seems to be a competition just because, sibling. But, you know, in a good way,” James said. “Tennis has just been such a big part of our lives.”
Both Brauns saw joining the Centennial boys’ tennis team as a way to form new friendships. While also strengthening their familial bond through sport.
“That’s pretty important because I only knew like two people coming to Centennial — or less than five. So really few people,” Max said. “I knew at least one person on the team, and it’s always more fun when you know other players — especially your brother.”
“We’ve built up a lot of memories and things I’ll probably never forget,” James added. “It was just really, really special.”
Attention to detailsJames’ introduction to the robotics world began in third grade, with a demonstration from the local Ctrl-Z club. He attended a summer camp later in elementary school that enhanced his interest.
Then, as a freshman during Centennial’s Quad Day — meant to inform new students about various organizations and activities — James came across the Ctrl-Z booth.
“A couple weeks later, I went into the shop. I kind of stayed around for one night and just saw what the team did,” said James, who went to an offseason competition in West Lafayette, Ind., that made him even more interested. “I started pouring tons of time into it.”
After his freshman year, James said the robotics season and the Chargers’ tennis schedule didn’t conflict too much. But any time James could use to practice tennis instead goes toward robotics. College applications filled some of that time earlier this year as well.
“It’s not really been a balancing act,” James said. “It’s just been what I’m focusing on during what times.”
Max followed up his 1A singles state championship run last year by participating in several United States Tennis Association tournaments in both singles and doubles play.
“I took something away from each one,” Max said. “Preparing properly for each match has been really important, and staying focused and being professional no matter who I’m playing.”
Max also has picked up former Illini men’s tennis player Siphosothando Montsi as an independent coach.
“I went to a lot of their matches. ... I asked Siphos if he was willing to help me, and he said, ‘Yeah,’ so I have to thank him for that,” Max said. “He puts things in a different perspective. Our game styles are different. He’s a lot more high-level.”
One point of emphasis for Max is improving his physical fitness.
“That kind of became a joke on the team,” James said. “Sometimes, after a match, (he’d) just go and run back while everyone else is playing. And he just comes back and plays doubles when everyone else is done (with singles).”
“It’s been improving a lot since around state last year,” Max added.
State runThe Brauns qualified for the 1A state tournament last year, too, with Max in singles play and James in the doubles draw alongside Lino Jo.
But this year, they went with a different approach: a chance to win a doubles state title together. Seeded No. 1 in the bracket, no less.
Once they actually arrived at Palatine High School on May 26 for their first-round match versus Mt. Zion’s Evan Griffith and Will Shade, though, the time to savor their situation had passed.
“There’s very little room for mistakes compared to (playing) here,” James said. “It’s so easy to let things slip. We’ve just both come to an understanding that, when we’re on the court, we take care of business.”
The Brauns did so against the Mt. Zion pairing, winning in straight sets.
Not much changed in their first match on May 27, defeating Mendota’s Logan Brandner and Andrew Stamberger 6-1, 6-0 in the second round.
“The first two were really quick,” Max said.
Then, the competition raised its game. So did the Braun brothers, who beat Chicago Latin’s Preston Rutledge and Zuhair Alsikafi 6-1, 7-5 in the third round and then beat Vernon Hills’ Anthony Pomeranets and Daniel Shchebalev 6-4, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.
“When we started getting to those matches where we started playing the Chicago schools, we started to really realize the difference between the competition up there and down here,” James said. “We had a slightly inflated record because we didn’t have Chicago competition.
“That also let us get away with things we couldn’t get away with at the state level, and I think that kind of showed during the semis.”
Benet Academy’s Noah Bobofchak and Andrew Donovan collected a 6-3, 7-5 win against the Brauns in the semifinals on May 28 and sent the two Chargers into the bracket’s third-place match.
“I didn’t play too great,” Max said.
“I also wasn’t serving great,” James added. “I was having issues with my (left) leg. I just did something to some muscle. It just did not want to bend.”
It appeared as though the brothers would end a largely dominant season with consecutive defeats when they fell behind another Benet Academy pairing, John Yahiro and Patrick Burke, early in the third-place match with a 6-4 first-set loss.
But the Brauns bounced back nicely, handling Yahiro and Burke 6-3, 6-2 the rest of the way.
“We both definitely played a lot better than in the semis,” Max said. “So we probably could’ve made the finals. ... But we beat the two seed in the third-place (match). We lost the first set, and then I guess we regrouped. We kind of coasted after that.”
In the postscript to their state tournament performance, the Brauns are practical with how they view their efforts.
They’re glad to know they placed third. But they also feel they could have accomplished just a bit more.
“It’s better than losing the last match, but, yeah, I really would have liked to have been in a final,” James said. “I would rather be underseeded than seeded higher than I should’ve (been) just because then there’s that expectation.”
Looking aheadThe Brauns’ schedules continue to take them in opposite directions for their final months together in the same childhood household.
Max once more is focused heavily upon USTA competition. He has a tournament each week in June and at least two others in July — for starters.
“Trying to work on my game,” he said. “I’m trying to treat the matches as practice. So just working on the things I’ve been working with with (Montsi) and applying that to the matches.”
Max isn’t especially concerned with his college trajectory at the moment. He said he’s received a couple emails from coaches, with James pointing out the window for programs to communicate directly with Max opened just a few days ago.
Maybe Max will wind up at Wisconsin. That’s where James soon will begin classes in Madison to study computer science.
“I have a cousin attending Madison. I have a couple friends going there. My dad’s side of the family grew up in Wisconsin,” James said. “I wasn’t sure if I wanted to go into mechanical engineering or computer science. So I applied for both, to different schools.”
Max said he wound up with two main choices: Illinois and Wisconsin.
“It just came down to what I want to major in,” he said.
James actually is exploring his own possible participation in some USTA action this summer, and he’d like to play for Wisconsin’s club team when he gets to Madison. That’s where the Brauns’ tennis careers officially will travel down two different paths. After one impressive final salvo with Centennial.
“It was a huge part of our summers growing up,” James said. “I can say that now because I’m going to college.”