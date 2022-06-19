Listen to this article

YEAR ATHLETE SCHOOL

2022 Kemoni McCullough Centennial

2021 CJ Shoaf Mahomet-Seymour

2019 Hunter Hendershot Mahomet-Seymour

2018 Steven Migut Unity

2017 Nicholas Jackson Champaign Central

2016 Jon Davis Oakwood

2015 Jon Davis Oakwood

2014 Johnny Leverenz Danville

2013 Ryan Pearce Villa Grove

YEAR ATHLETE SCHOOL

2012 Steve Schroeder Monticello

2011 Brandon Carrel Urbana

2010 Brandon Noe St. Thomas More

2009 Ian Wells Champaign Central

2008 Tyler Carter Tuscola

2007 Aaron Mathis Urbana

2006 Scott Phelps Monticello

2005 Scott Phelps Monticello

