URBANA — A fair chunk of Kate Ahmari’s development as a cross-country runner has happened at the University of Illinois’ Arboretum.
Its grassy layout serves as a home base for the Uni High distance-running program. The Illineks host meets at the venue, and Ahmari won the Twin City Meet girls’ race there in October.
Ahmari was running at the Arboretum as a fourth-grader, when older brother Alex, a Champaign Central graduate, competed for the St. Matthew junior high cross-country squad.
“I always like our senior night meets because we have a lot of fun team traditions that we do here,” said Kate, now a Uni High junior.
“We always like to put on a cross-country-themed song remix or a skit for the seniors.”
The most recent song choice was Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ On A Prayer.” Perhaps a fitting pick for Ahmari, too, since the lyric “we’re halfway there” also could apply to her high school running career.
And Ahmari made the most of the start to the second half of her prep career at Uni High.
The 2021 News-Gazette All-Area girls’ cross-country Runner of the Year placed second in the Class 1A state meet with a 3-mile time of 17 minutes, 29.24 seconds. It’s the fifth-fastest state time in Uni High history and also proved just how far Ahmari has come after placing 28th in the 2019 1A state race as a freshman.
Ahmari won nine races across her entire junior campaign and never placed worse than fourth in an event. She eclipsed 19 minutes in all but two races and posted her quickest time on grass during the state meet at Peoria’s Detweiller Park.
“I don’t know what I was expecting, but I don’t think I expected to do as well as I did,” Ahmari said. “After the first meet I was surprised that I had won by that much.”
Ahmari won the season-opening Corn Classic on Aug. 28 at St. Thomas More by 57 seconds.
“Then I just kept winning,” she said, “and I didn’t go in thinking I would be able to do that.”
Speed to bootUni High coach Rachael Brewer also expressed surprise about Ahmari’s prowess.
Though Brewer was hopeful her offseason training plan for Ahmari could result in Ahmari improving upon a sixth-place effort in the 2020 unsanctioned state meet.
Ahmari had roughly two months between the end of her sophomore track and field season — which concluded with finishes of fifth place in the 3,200-meter run and 11th place in the 1,600 run at the 1A meet — and the start of her junior cross-country schedule.
Brewer’s approach to that turnaround? Easing back on Ahmari’s workload.
“I am a big believer in rest,” Brewer said. “I kind of individualized a training plan for her ... and she followed that to a T.”
Brewer was more concerned with Ahmari running consistently instead of executing especially long runs.
“We did a lot of hill work over the summer and just short sprint work,” Brewer said. “We know Kate is fast because last year at the (track) meet we went to at Centennial, she won the open 3,200 and the open 400, which is probably the weirdest double we’ve ever put an athlete through.
“But we were just trying to work on turnover for her. When she wants to, her speed is just there. It comes a little bit more naturally to her, whereas many distance runners, that’s something they struggle with.”
Ahmari and the Illineks practice in several different locations. The Arboretum is one of them, of course.
From a cross-country perspective, the mostly-flat Arboretum’s primary feature is a sizable hill toward the back of the course. Competitors have to run up and down it twice during a 3-mile race.
“I’d say it’s a love-hate thing,” Ahmari said. “We always complain about running up it, but it’s kind of like our thing.”
Cruising on byAhmari’s thing through most of late-August, September and October was cruising to finish lines unopposed.
Her nine victories were earned by an average of nearly 40 seconds over the next-closest athlete.
The only time someone finished within even 20 seconds of Ahmari in those nine meets was when Monticello junior Mabry Bruhn — the 2020 All-Area Runner of the Year — kept within four seconds of Ahmari in the Spartan Classic road race in St. Joseph in mid-September.
“I’ve gotten more used to the pacing and just knowing how to push myself as much as I can,” Ahmari said. “I always kind of tell myself that if I push myself as much as I possibly can during the race (that) I’ll be more happy with the result and I’ll be proud of myself afterward.”
Prior to state, the only occasion on which Ahmari lost a race this season came in the Sept. 11 First to the Finish Invitational. The meet coincidentally is held at Detweiller Park as a sort of state preview.
Eureka senior Anna Perry and Winnebago junior Grace Erb were two of the three runners to end that race ahead of Ahmari, who clocked in 18:14.7. Perry and Erb would go on to place fourth and 10th, respectively, in the state meet.
But it’s not as if Ahmari’s other races didn’t feature talented opponents. That couldn’t be further from the truth.
In fact, six other all-state finishers at the 1A state final hail from The News-Gazette coverage area — two from Monticello, two from St. Joseph-Ogden and one apiece from Unity and Oakwood/Salt Fork.
“You kind of rise to the level of talent you surround yourself with,” Brewer said. “All of those top-tier athletes, I think, really kind of raises the bar for everybody in this area.”
One of the aforementioned SJ-O runners is senior Ava Knap, who snagged fifth place at state. Knap connected with Ahmari after the most recent track season to see if Ahmari would be interested in joining the Midwest Wildwood Running Club.
“We just go on runs and eat dinner together or go to someone’s house,” Ahmari said. “It’s great to have people supporting you. Just having people to talk to, it kind of helps take the edge off a little bit.”
Breaking through againAhmari didn’t seem to be on edge during her first two postseason meets this fall.
She ran to wins in the 1A Chrisman Regional (18:13.1) and 1A St. Teresa Sectional (18:05.1). Her closest adversaries stopped the clock at 18:40.3 and 18:31.30 in those two events.
“I felt kind of confident going into regionals and sectionals because I’d won a lot of races before that, and I knew I could compete against whoever, pretty much anybody I ran against,” Ahmari said. “Then state, I just told myself I had to push myself as hard as I could, and I feel like I did that.”
Ahmari’s version of pushing hard, however, happened within a sense of control.
Brewer’s pre-race message to Ahmari for the state meet was “do your own thing.” And it worked to near-perfection.
“I am so proud of the way in which she ran the state race,” Brewer said. “She went out more conservative than some of the other girls that finished behind her. ... Through the (first) mile she was eighth, and then she slowly worked her way up and remained consistent. Just watching it, it was like, ‘This is the way you want to run a race.’”
Brewer characterized Ahmari’s freshman-year state experience as “a bad day for her.” An outcome that could have derailed Ahmari’s future exploits on the Detweiller Park course.
“I was really proud of her knowing that she could be in that second spot,” Brewer said. “I don’t know if that confidence would’ve been there for her her freshman year, or even last year.”
The added upside to Ahmari’s state runner-up display is that it propels her into a special spot in Uni High cross-country history.
Arielle Summitt and Annemarie Michael formerly occupied all of the top-five positions in Illineks girls’ 3-mile state meet history. Summitt, The N-G’s Runner of the Year in 2014 and 2015, clocked 17:17 and 17:27. Michael, The N-G’s Runner of the Year in 2013 and 2016, recorded times of 17:21 and 17:27.
Summitt also ran a 17:37 in 2015. That was the No. 5 time on the leaderboard.
Not anymore after Ahmari’s run of 17:29 at the state meet.
“It’s nice to be at a school where people recognize that we’ve had good, talented runners in the past,” Ahmari said. “I feel like I’ve gained a lot of experience, knowing how to push myself more and how to run a smarter race ... and also just building my confidence.”