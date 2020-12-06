➜ Why she’s Coach of the Year: VanHootegem’s 17-athlete roster contained just one senior and 12 individuals who are either freshmen or sophomores, yet the Maroons finished within nine points of knocking off rival Centennial for a sectional championship on the back of strong performances from junior Emily Hettinger, sophomores Samantha Cook and Caroline Hartmann and freshman Olivia Terry.
➜ Why she first decided to coach swimming: “I first started coaching when I was 16 for the local YMCA team. My dad was my first swim coach and my only swim coach until I went off for college. I would follow him around the pool deck as a little girl and learned everything I could from him. I am so passionate about swimming that, once I quit competing on my own, I wanted to spread the love to my own athletes, like my dad did.”
➜ Her top highlight from the season: “My favorite part was seeing the girls’ reactions when they crushed a set, or made an interval they didn’t think they could, or got a best time. Those moments when their face would light up with pride are my favorites. Being a coach is such an honor, and to be able to see their transformations in and out of the pool each year (is great).”
➜ The most challenging part of coaching swimming amid a pandemic: “Not knowing if there was going to be an end-of-the-season sectional meet. It is not easy to get up and come and do these grueling workouts every day when there may not be a meet to showcase what you have worked hard for. Thankfully we were able to have the meet, but just not knowing what the season would hold and living on the edge with so many things out of our control (was tough).”
➜ Her favorite event of the season: “Every time we had a practice on Saturday morning, we would do some type of team bonding afterwards. I love instilling confidence and giving the girls the tools to succeed in life, so each week we would focus on a certain topic. Our last Saturday, we always do positive sheets. What this means is that every girl has a blank numbered sheet and a colorful pen. They start with one positive thing about themselves, and then it gets passed to every girl on the team, plus coaches. Each person writes a positive thing about that person as well. When the sheets are all done, we laminate them and give them to the girls the night before their last meet. The sheets are filled with positivity and encouragement from over 20 other people that see them succeed in some fashion every day. What they have to say about each other is truly inspiring.”
➜ What it meant for her team to compete during the pandemic: “As a teacher and coach, it mentally and emotionally drained us. I love both those job titles, but so many new challenges were thrown at us, and we had to be creative at a whole new level. We approached everything differently, and I am so proud of my girls for stepping up to the challenge.”
➜ Her top career swimming accomplishment as a coach: “One of my top goals as a coach is to have a great team culture. What does that mean? It means how do the girls act in and out of the pool, to each other and to other people. Every year we work on having a great atmosphere. We coach our girls in the pool, but what happens during the hard sets, the hard weeks and out of the pool is what I look at. How do they face challenges? How do they face failure? How do they react when they win a meet? How do they react when their teammate has a great swim? Are they supportive to others, or do they only care about themselves? I believe that this year we had the team culture that we have worked so hard in the past years to create. My goal is to help the girls grow into better people and to teach them what it is like to be the best teammate anyone could ever have.”
➜ Her top career swimming accomplishment as an athlete: “My senior year high school conference meet. The winner of each event gets to have their own coach present the awards (top six places) after each event. I won all four of my events that year unexpectedly, and my dad got to present each first-place medal to me in front of all the swimmers and spectators. At that moment, I was so proud of myself, but I also knew my dad was so proud of me, too. It was a special coach-athlete experience, but also an awesome father-daughter moment very few get to have.”
➜ A swimming accomplishment she’s still hoping to achieve: “Every season I go in with the same mentality: How can I get each girl to swim their fastest at the end of the year? If I can get 100 percent of my girls to lifetime bests at the end of the season, that is the ultimate goal.”
Honor roll: Previous All-Area girls' swimming and diving Coaches of the Year
YEAR COACH SCHOOL
2020 Katie VanHootegem Champaign Central
2019 Don Waybright Centennial
2018 Courtney Lehmann Centennial
2017 Courtney Lehmann Centennial
2016 Jason Maddux Centennial
2015 Jason Maddux Centennial
2014 Dave Young Uni High
2013 Howard Schein Uni High
2012 Will Barker Champaign Central
2011 Will Barker Champaign Central