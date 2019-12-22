Emily Bigger
Sr., S, St. Joseph-Ogden
Why she made the team: The lone Spartan who was part of SJ-O’s 2016 and 2019 state tournament runs, Bigger ranked second locally with 10.57 assists per set for Class 2A’s third-place club and averaged nearly an ace per match to boot.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Khalid and Post Malone. ... Before I compete, I eat Gushers. ... In my dream career, I would make a lot of money. ... My favorite subject to study in school is Spanish. ... My favorite athlete is Jordyn Poulter. ... My favorite TV show is “Gossip Girl.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick my Grandma Folkers, Taylor Swift and Thomas Rhett and his family.
Three items on my bucket list: Skydive, travel to Australia and stay in a glass-bottomed hut in Bora Bora.
Emma Bleecher
Soph., OH, Unity
Why she made the team: A repeat first-teamer in her inaugural two campaigns with the Rockets, Bleecher produced 4.35 kills per set for a Class 2A sectional semifinalist that won its first 20 matches this season.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Khalid or Dan + Shay. ... Before I compete, I eat crackers and grapes. ... In my dream career, I would be a CSI or athletic trainer. ... My favorite subject to study in school is math. ... My favorite athlete is Kerri Walsh Jennings. ... My favorite TV shows are “The Blacklist” and “Friends.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick JFK, Martin Luther King Jr. and Jennifer Lawrence.
Three items on my bucket list: Travel the world, own a clothing brand and eat at the top restaurants in America.
Kennedi Burnett
Soph., OH, St. Joseph-Ogden
Why she made the team: Even on a senior-laden roster, Burnett excelled offensively for the 37-win Spartans. She racked up an average of 3.34 kills per set for SJ-O while also impressing defensively with 3.45 digs per game for the third-place team in Class 2A.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Luke Combs. ... Before I compete, I drink BODYARMOR. ... In my dream career, I would be a famous athlete. ... My favorite subject to study in school is English. ... My favorite athlete is Kerri Walsh Jennings. ... My favorite TV show is “Friends.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Kevin Hart, Ellen DeGeneres and Jordyn Poulter.
Three items on my bucket list: Go to the Virgin Islands, win the lottery and swim with dolphins.
Mira Chopra
Jr., MH, Champaign Central
Why she made the team: Chopra committed to the University of Michigan before her junior season and pushed the Maroons within one set of a Class 3A regional championship. Ultimately, she compiled 3.10 kills per game along with a 0.66 digs per set average.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Travis Scott. ... Before I compete, I eat Jimmy John’s (not right before). ... In my dream career, I would be a famous sports broadcaster. ... My favorite subject to study in school is math. ... My favorite athlete is LeBron James. ... My favorite TV show is “Drake & Josh.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Justin Bieber, Ellen DeGeneres and Coach Yager.
Three items on my bucket list: Go to Australia, go skydiving and swim with whales.
Kayin Garner
Sr., S, Mahomet-Seymour
Why she made the team: Garner’s 10.06 assists per game was the fourth-highest mark locally and just one of four in the area above 10 per set. She played a key role in helping the Bulldogs win a Class 3A regional title.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Bruno Mars. ... Before I compete, I eat Jimmy John’s. ... In my dream career, I would be a high school history teacher and volleyball coach. ... My favorite subject to study in school is history. ... My favorite athlete is Disa Johnson (my mom). ... My favorite TV show is “The Bachelor.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Jordyn Poulter, Thomas Jefferson and Jesus.
Three items on my bucket list: Go cage diving with sharks, travel to Europe and go to the Final Four.
Caroline Kerr
Soph., S, St. Thomas More
Why she made the team: A two-time All-Area first-team selection, Kerr generated 9.95 assists per set for a Class 3A regional titlist, in addition to averaging around half a block and half an ace per game.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Dan + Shay. ... Before I compete, I eat Starbucks. It’s a must before game days. ... In my dream career, I would be playing for the USA for the Olympics. ... My favorite subject to study in school is English. ... My favorite athlete is Lauren Carlini. ... My favorite TV show is “All American.” ... If I could have dinner with any four people from any time period, I would pick my grandparents, Coach Yager and Lauren Carlini.
Three items on my bucket list: Travel the world, own a share in Starbucks and play professional volleyball.
Leah Luchinski
Jr., S, Centennial
Why she made the team: Described by Chargers coach Taylor Swords as the heart and soul of her program, Luchinski brought both competitive fire and 8.52 assists per set to an 18-win Centennial squad.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Thomas Rhett. ... Before I compete, I drink a smoothie. ... In my dream career, I would be a speech therapist. ... My favorite subject to study in school is math. ... My favorite athlete is Jennifer Beltran. ... My favorite TV show is “Friends.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick my mom, Blake Shelton and Jesus.
Three items on my bucket list: Compete on “The Amazing Race” with my sister Hannah, travel the world and scuba dive.
Emily Meidel
Sr., MB, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
Why she made the team: Meidel led the area with 5.25 kills and 2.18 blocks per set, a key part why BRHA won 21 matches.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Lauren Daigle. ... Before I compete, I eat Jimmy John’s. ... In my dream career, I would teach and coach. ... My favorite subject to study in school is algebra. ... My favorite athlete is Jacqueline Quade. ... My favorite TV show is “Criminal Minds.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Jacqueline Quade, Stephanie White and Jess Conte.
Three items on my bucket list: Scuba diving, parasailing and going to Australia.
Addison Oyer
Soph., OH, Paxton-Buckley-Loda
Why she made the team: Oyer averaged 4.45 kills per set to pace the offense for a Class 2A regional champion.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Post Malone. ... Before I compete, I eat a banana. ... In my dream career, I would be a pharmacist. ... My favorite subject to study in school is math. ... My favorite athlete is Anthony Rizzo. ... My favorite TV show is “Friends.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Gabby Reece, Katy Perry and Jim Carrey.
Three items on my bucket list: Visit another country, play professional volleyball and visit as many beaches as possible.
Allie Trame
Sr., MB, St. Thomas More
Why she made the team: Our two-time Player of the Year and Alabama signee averaged 3.46 kills per set for a Class 3A regional-champion outfit.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Thomas Rhett. ... Before I compete, I eat Panera. ... In my dream career, I would be a speech language pathologist. ... My favorite subject to study in school is anatomy. ... My favorite athlete is Tim Tebow. ... My favorite TV show is “Nightwatch.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Tim Tebow, Princess Diana and Coach Yager.
Three items on my bucket list: Live in another country for a year, see the Northern Lights and visit Machu Picchu.