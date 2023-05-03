Illinois spring sports have hit the home stretch. If it’s not championship season yet, those events are fast approaching. Staff writer Scott Richey updates the eight teams still competing:
Baseball
It’s win-or-stay-home territory for Illinois. Eight teams get a trip to Omaha, Neb., for the Big Ten tournament that starts May 23, and the Illini sit ninth in the conference standings heading into their penultimate Big Ten series this weekend against Michigan State. Sweeping Minnesota two weeks ago was rather helpful, but it’s the only Big Ten series Illinois has won. That needs to change starting Friday night against the Spartans, who trail league-leading Maryland by just one game.
Men’s golf
All Illinois has done is win seven of its 11 tournaments in the 2022-23 season, including three straight and five total this spring with a record-setting eighth Big Ten championship this past weekend. It’s been a remarkably dominant season for a regularly dominant program. The Illini find out Wednesday where they’ll head for NCAA regional action, and it would only make sense to send the No. 3 team in the country to the closest option — Eagle Eye Golf Club in East Lansing, Mich.
Women’s golf
History was made two weeks ago with Crystal Wang winning an individual Big Ten title and Illinois claiming the Big Ten championship for the first time in program history. Wang was part of the 2019 team that advanced to the NCAA Championships — also for the first time in program history — and if the Illini go for the repeat in regional play at TPC San Antonio from May 8-10, it will be with the No. 8 golfer in the country leading the way.
Softball
Illinois is in the Big Ten tournament field … for now. A 11/2-game lead on Purdue and 21/2-game lead on Michigan State for the final berth in the 12-team tournament makes this weekend’s regular-season ending series against Maryland rather important. The worst-case scenario would be the Big Ten tournament playing out next week at Eichelberger Field in Urbana with the host Illini sitting idly by as spectators. Winning even a single game against the Terrapins eliminates that scenario.
Men’s tennis
All is right in Brad Dancer’s world. Or at least better than it was a year ago at this time. Illinois missed out on the NCAA tournament last spring — a first for the program, not counting the lost 2020 season to the COVID-19 pandemic — since the mid-1990s. This year’s team is headed to Cambridge, Mass., this weekend for a first-round match with Arizona State at 10 a.m. Friday to try and extend a season that featured two wins against ranked teams since January and a fourth-place finish in the Big Ten.
Women’s tennis
Illinois got a bit of redemption against Iowa in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals to reach the semifinals the first time since 2019. Losing to the Hawkeyes and Nebraska in the final weekend of the regular season was a bit of a blemish on an otherwise solid spring for Evan Clark’s Illini team. A spring that was still good enough with 18 wins to garner an at-large NCAA tournament bid. Illinois heads to Athens, Ga., to face Florida State at 9 a.m. on Friday in the first round.
Track and field
Championship season is here for Illinois. The Big Ten outdoor championships start May 12 in Bloomington, Ind., with NCAA regionals to follow two weeks after that. The Illini might not be a factor as a team — the men were 11th and women 10th at the Big Ten indoor championships — but a couple individual athletes could still star. Olivia Howell has the 10th-best time in the country in the women’s 800-meter run this spring, and Aiden Ouimet ranks 16th in the men’s decathlon.