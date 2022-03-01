CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois men’s basketball team needs a bit of help on Tuesday night in Madison, Wis., if the Big Ten title — or a share of it — is coming to Champaign this season.
But Brad Underwood isn’t going out of his way to stress over which way the ball bounces when No. 10 Wisconsin (23-5, 14-4 Big Ten) hosts No. 8 Purdue (24-5, 13-5) at the Kohl Center. The game is set for an 8 p.m. tip on ESPN.
“It’s just another night in the Big Ten,” Underwood told Voice of the Illini Brian Barnhart on his Monday radio show at Papa Del’s in Champaign. “You go down the schedule, and it’s take your pick. Every game becomes big, every game becomes important.”
Underwood said he probably wouldn’t be watching the league’s marquee matchup after Illinois (20-8, 13-5 Big Ten) won at Michigan on Sunday.
Perhaps he was being coy. Or maybe he’s not taking any chances as the Illini prepare for Thursday’s 6 p.m. home game with Penn State (12-14, 7-11). But he did acknowledge what’s at stake.
“We’ve got a big one (Tuesday) night, and Wisconsin went to West Lafayette and won,” Underwood said. “(Wisconsin guard Johnny) Davis had a huge game in the first one, and I’m sure there’s a little extra motivation for Purdue in that one, but you never know, that’s why we play them.”
If the Badgers win, they can claim the outright Big Ten regular-season title by handling business against lowly Nebraska on Sunday afternoon.
If the Boilermakers snag a victory, Illinois can clinch a share of the conference title by winning the remaining two games versus the Nittany Lions on Thursday and Iowa on Sunday. There’s even a path for the Illini to win the title outright if Illinois wins out and Purdue goes 1-1 in its final two games with a home loss on Saturday to rival Indiana.
Hawkins playing with ‘renewed energy’
Coleman Hawkins showed once again on Sunday that he’s capable of show-stopping plays, seizing his own miss and slamming it down with one hand in the Illini’s 93-85 win against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich.
The 6-foot-10 sophomore forward, who is averaging 5.3 points and four rebounds per game, has seemingly found his footing within the Illini rotation after his playing time decreased in January and early February.
“(The put-back) was terrific, and Coleman was great,” Underwood said. “He was playing with so much energy. We were worried about a matchup at the four spot. They had tremendous size.”
Hawkins scored six points and pulled down four rebounds in 27 minutes against the Wolverines. The Sacramento, Calif., native also played well in the loss to Ohio State last week, netting 10 points on 3-of-5 shooting in 26 minutes.
Hawkins isn’t exactly on an offensive roll, making 8 of his last 21 shots, but Underwood said he has the all-clear to let it fly when he sees an open look. Underwood added that Hawkins’ growing confidence has been key to his resurgence.
“Coleman’s a really, really good shooter who is now starting to believe in himself,” Underwood said.
Pro interest for Plummer?
Putting up 26 points in back-to-back, high-profile Big Ten games can turn some heads.
It seems that is the case for Illini guard Alfonso Plummer, who has knocked down 14 of 19 shots from three-point range in the last two games against Ohio State and Michigan. Underwood said he’s heard from people at the professional level, but didn’t say which league or teams were showing interest, of course, in the Utah transfer.
“There was a lot (of interest) there (Sunday),” Underwood said. “Lot of calls (Monday). He’s just a guy that’s got a gift. He works extremely hard at it. And when you can do something at an elite level, you give yourself a chance.”
Plummer tied the program record for most made three-pointers in one game in the Illini’s loss to the Buckeyes, knocking down eight treys on 10 attempts. He leads the team with 88 made three-pointers this season, and is connecting from distance at a 42.3 percent clip.
“When he doesn’t over-dribble, when he catches stuff on the move, (Plummer) is one of the best shooters I’ve ever coached,” Underwood said. “I think he’s one of the best shooters in college basketball off the move, and that’s very rare. Most people practice just stepping into a shot, shooting it and they have a great rhythm. He’s very good at, the faster he goes and moves, the better he shoots it.”
Plummer has already surpassed Jalen Coleman-Lands’ 87 made threes in the 2015-16 season, and now ranks fourth all-time for most made threes in a season. In fact, Plummer is in position to move past Cory Bradford’s 96 threes (2000) and Dee Brown’s 99 (2005), and could even push Luther Head’s program record of 116 made threes.
“We ran a lot of actions to him (at Michigan),” Underwood continued. “We opened the court up quite a bit (Sunday), especially in the first half, and man, he makes some hard shots. And he’s got such a great release.”