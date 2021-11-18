CHAMPAIGN — Casey Washington hesitated only to correct himself when discussing Illinois assistant head coach and wide receivers coach George McDonald stepping into an interim coach role with Bret Bielema sidelined after a positive COVID-19 test.
“I think he’s going to do great,” Washington, an Illinois receiver started saying before correcting himself. “I don’t think — I know he’s going to do well. He’s prepared for this weekend, and we’ll get the job done with him. Just the way he carries himself when he’s coaching us, the style of leadership, he’ll get the job done.”
Bielema’s absence this week in practice has already been missed. A Monday positive sent the Illinois coach immediately into isolation, meaning he was unavailable for Tuesday and Wednesday’s practices as he communicated remotely with his coaching staff and team. The same will be true the rest of the week.
Outside linebacker Owen Carney Jr., one of six Illinois captains, said that group has tried to take on more responsibility so far this week in practice.
Not having Bielema around, Carney continued, has altered his perspective on preparing for the Illini’s 1 p.m. game on Saturday at No. 18 Iowa.
“As a leader, it’s all hands on deck,” Carney said. “I was elected captain and I do pride myself on being a leader, so I’m going to step up and be a bigger voice this week in letting the guys know how much we need everybody.
“All the captains, there are six of us that were elected, and we’re trying to take on that role among the other coaches. Just hold it down for Coach B. We know he’s probably missing it like hell.”
Offensive lineman Vederian Lowe, another one of those six Illinois captains, is taking a similar approach this week. His expanded leadership approach is based on accountability, which he said starts with making sure he’s doing everything he’s supposed to to set a good example.
“We’ve just been trying to make sure we hold ourselves accountable more than anything and hold the younger guys accountable with everything we do,” Lowe said. “With Coach B being out, this is definitely the time for us players to step up into that role. We need more players as leaders to get to a place we haven’t gone before.
“We’re just all trying to be leaders as players to make sure we live up to our full potential. We have to make sure everybody is at their best because it’s going to take everybody to go to Iowa and come out with a victory.”
Lowe said Bielema’s positive COVID-19 test caught the team off guard. That the announcement was quickly followed by a Zoom meeting with Bielema, who laid out the plan for the week, steadied the program in what could have been a bit of turmoil.
“He gave us the layout of how practice was going to be and basically just gave us the message we’ve got a guy down but we’ve got other guys in position to rally up and step up,” Carney added. “I see a lot of confidence (from the other coaches). They’re ready. I don’t see any slack. They get the message and know what they want to get done. They’re in contact with Coach B, so I’m pretty sure everyone is on the same page.”
The Illinois players are also on board with McDonald taking on Bielema’s duties this week in practice and Saturday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. While Washington has spent the most time with McDonald, the former Illini wide receiver turned coach is connected beyond his own position group.
“He’s prepared in every way,” Lowe said. “I feel like he’s meant to do this and has the full support of everybody in the building. We know that behind him he’s going to lead us in the correct direction. Our faith hasn’t changed with Coach McDonald stepping up into that role.”
For the Illinois veterans, the news of Bielema’s positive COVID-19 test was just one more item they’ve experienced in their time at Illinois. They’re all on their second head coach, including a few who committed to a third, to go with a revolving door of position coaches and more losses than wins in their time in Champaign.
“We’re built for adversity,” Carney said. “A lot of adverse things have happened to us. Nobody’s going to shed a tear for us and come give us some Kleenex or anything like that. We’ve just got to keep it going, keep pushing. That’s the mindset we’re taking into this game right here.”