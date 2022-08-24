MAHOMET — Avery Allen has a competitive future in beach volleyball.
That’s what state-champion coach Stan Bergman says.
Allen probably hopes Bergman is correct, considering she forgoes indoor club volleyball in favor of honing her skills in the sand.
But the IHSA doesn’t sponsor beach volleyball among its member schools.
If Allen wants to improve as an athlete between August and October, the junior must do so on the hardwood.
That suits Bergman’s Mahomet-Seymour program quite well.
Allen racked up 12 kills with a powerful right hand and chipped in seven digs for good measure, leading the Bulldogs to a 25-21, 25-22 sweep of visiting Champaign Central on Tuesday.
“One of your go-tos should be on like that,” Bergman said of his outside hitter. “She’s a tremendous athlete, she’s a tremendous kid and a lot of fun to watch and coach.”
Allen split her kills total evenly between the two sets for M-S (1-0) against the Maroons (0-1). She credited the Bulldogs’ style of offense for affording her some clean looks.
“We run quick sets, so that allows the line to be open because I don’t have a block all the way out there,” Allen said. “So I just swing line. It’s a challenge, but it’s fun. Still fun.”
It probably doesn’t hurt the 5-foot-7 athlete’s cause that she isn’t trying to leap out of sand while she plays for M-S.
“It really helps with my jumping, because jumping in the sand is kind of hard,” said Allen, who has played beach volleyball since fifth grade. “That’s probably the biggest thing.”
Allen’s offensive output was complemented by five kills from senior opposite Grace Rodebaugh, 12 assists from senior setter Madalyn Gaede and seven assists from senior setter Caylee Folken.
On defense, however, is where something quite interesting developed for the Bulldogs.
Along with their leading dig totals — Allen’s seven, senior libero Libby Bodine’s six and Folken’s five — were four blocks from senior middle Chloe Pruitt.
Pruitt has been an outside hitter for Bergman’s program in previous seasons. The transfer of Talia Francom out of the school district, however, created a void in the M-S lineup.
“(Pruitt) actually reached out to me and said, ‘I just want to play, and I’ll do whatever it takes,’” Bergman said. “She is an extremely hard worker, and the focus and determination that she has shown since mid-July to take over that role has been huge for us.”
Although the Bulldogs prevailed in the minimum number of sets, coach Justin Tomaska’s Central squad fought M-S every step of the way before Rodebaugh threw down the match’s final kill and delighted a red, white and blue-dressed home student section in the process.
Senior middle Meg Rossow and junior opposites Kindle Williams and Brooklynn Hubbard each finished with six kills for the Maroons, fueled by 21 assists from senior setter Olivia Gustafsson.
“Kindle played amazing. ... She hit almost close to a thousand (in percentage points),” Tomaska said. “She was hitting really well.”
Senior outside hitter Bridget Cassady (seven digs), junior libero Cricket Wagner (six digs), Williams (five digs) and senior middle Brooke Hasenstab (two blocks) keyed the Central defense.
“We love starting with great competition. It showed us what our weaknesses are that we need to work on for the rest of the season,” Tomaska said. “If we were playing lesser competition, we wouldn’t see that. So it’s great to play an amazing program like this our first game of the season.”
The Maroons struggled with service errors in the first set, committing four of them on top of two different-variety errors. In a matchup as close as this one, that proved consequential.
“We settled in a little bit. Especially behind the service line, we were a little nervous,” Tomaska said. “We probably played more back and forth after that.”
Bergman felt the Bulldogs played mostly clean beyond a span early in the second set. Which was necessary, considering how closely each set contested.
“It’s kind of one of those, hate opening up the season with a match like that,” Bergman said. “It’s tough, but coming out with a win obviously makes it feel a little bit better.”
Allen views M-S versus Central on the volleyball court as mix of friendly and unfriendly elements.
The friendly is four athletes from each roster playing club volleyball on the same team away from IHSA action.
The unfriendly? Well, it’s unlikely the Maroons enjoyed having Allen’s hits rocketing down toward them.
“It’s a lot of fun, and I think it’s good to start off with strong competition because it immediately gets the flow going to our whole season,” Allen said. “We think it’s very important, and we take it to heart. So we always like to start the season with a win.”