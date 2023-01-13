CHAMPAIGN — Cori Allen likened the decision to sign with the Illinois women’s basketball program in early November to a trust fall.
Allen and Gretchen Dolan put ink to paper before Shauna Green coached her first game with the Illini.
Green, who brought a winning pedigree with her to Champaign after posting a 127-50 overall record in six seasons at Dayton, was inheriting an Illinois program at one of the lowest points in its 49-year history after a near-decade of losing seasons.
The opening day of the early signing window on Nov. 9 coincided with the Illini’s season opener against Long Island University. Allen and Dolan — the team’s only two early signees for the Class of 2023 — signed with the program before Illinois went out that night and completed a 75-40 victory against LIU at State Farm Center.
About two months later, that decision by Allen and Dolan is looking even better with No. 24 Illinois (14-3, 4-2 Big Ten) earning its first Associated Press Top 25 ranking since 2000 on Monday. The Illini, who checked in at No. 29 in Thursday’s latest NET rankings, could end another long drought in March if Illinois makes the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2003. Green’s Dayton teams made four NCAA tournament appearances.
“Honestly, I trusted the relationship,” Allen told The News-Gazette on Wednesday night. “I knew what my part was going to be going into the program and my goal was just to go in and play right away and get as many minutes as possible. I didn’t really even believe they would turn it around so quickly. That’s really hard for a program to do. That’s really, really impressive. That shows the development they do as coaches. ... That says a lot, and they’re winning.”
Dolan, meanwhile, said the first half of the Illini’s season, which includes an upset win against No. 12 Iowa on New Year’s Day, validated her college decision.
“I wouldn’t say I’m super surprised by the success they’re having because, like I said earlier, everyone just buys into that program and that culture,” Dolan told The News-Gazette. “You really see the trust (the Illinois coaches) have in their players. Their players’ level of confidence. They believe in all of them.”
Allen and Dolan have chosen different routes in becoming high school standouts. Allen started out at Hillsboro High School in Nashville, Tenn., for two years before transferring to Montverde Academy in Florida. Her parents stayed back in Tennessee, while Allen plays for one of the top girls’ basketball prep schools in the country.
Allen, a four-star recruit according to ESPN’s HoopGurlz, also rated as No. 78 overall 2023 prospect by the All Star Girls Report, is averaging 8.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Eagles (17-0), who were ranked third in MaxPreps’ national rankings on Monday. The 5-foot-10 guard went on an official visit to the Illinois campus in September before verbally committing to Illinois on Oct. 20.
Allen had considered offers from Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Tennessee and West Virginia, among others.
Dolan, who also made her official visit in September and committed to the Illini in October, has opted for more of the traditional prep route with the 5-foot-11 senior guard becoming a scoring machine with Williamsville South High School in Buffalo, N.Y.
Dolan is averaging an absurd 40.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 4.0 steals for the Billies, who were 5-1 ahead of Thursday night’s conference game with Williamsville East. Dolan’s mother, Kristen, coaches Williamsville South and is a former Canisius College player. Green is a 2002 Canisius graduate who is still the Canisius women’s basketball program’s all-time leading scorer.
“It’s really cool (with mom as coach). Definitely surreal, I think,” said Dolan, who chose Illinois ahead of finalists Harvard, Clemson and Syracuse and recently surpassed 2,000 career points in her high school career. “I’m used to her being my coach ever since elementary school now. I’ve enjoyed it every way up. Now, this is the last year, so it’s kind of bittersweet.”
Allen and Dolan actually crossed paths this summer on the AAU circuit with Allen’s Tennessee Flight Nike EYBL team getting the better of Dolan’s Philly Rise Nike EYBL team in tournament play.
The two McDonald’s All-American Game nominees have kept close, with Dolan helping Allen set up a BTN Plus account to watch Illinois games via the streaming service this winter.
It’s clear Green views both as important pieces in the 2023 class with the Illini coaching staff prioritizing players on the wing.
“Both are high-level players,” the Illinois coach said. “Gretchen is just an elite scorer. (Cori is) just another strong, bigger guard. We obviously need some height. We need some size. We’re still pretty small and you see that. I felt it (on Sunday in an 87-81 loss at No. 3 Ohio State). We got in some foul trouble. Their guards are big. They’re long. They’re strong and we’re not that big across the board, which makes me proud we’ve been able to have some success when we’re pretty small.”