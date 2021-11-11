GIBSON CITY — Mike Allen never has wanted to make himself bigger than the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football program.
He proved as much following his third season as the Falcons' coach.
GCMS finished 0-9 in 2001, 1-8 in 2002 and 3-6 in 2003. Nothing to write home about, especially after the Falcons had posted records of 8-4, 6-4 and 6-4 in the previous three campaigns under Vic Jennings.
So Allen made a bold statement.
"I told my team, 'If we don't make the playoffs (in year four) I'll resign and we'll find someone else to lead the program,'" Allen said. "As the athletic director, that's my job. The principal called me and reamed my butt out for doing that. (But) it was important to me as someone born in Gibson City."
A heck of a rallying cry for Allen's 2004 roster, to be sure.
"I wasn't dumb, either. I knew it was a pretty good team," Allen said with a laugh. "We had things going in the right direction, and sincerely it was at that point you start to question yourself — 'am I the right person to do this?'"
He soon had has answer.
After putting his own job security on the line in the name of a good high school football product, he spent another 18 seasons roaming the Falcons' sideline.
Only now, in 2021, is Allen stepping away.
He informed the team Thursday of his decision. Allen will remain as the GCMS AD and as an assistant principal, but he's ready to be a fan of Falcons football instead of the man running the show.
"It's the perfect time to do it," Allen told The News-Gazette. "We have a new weight room being built, coming out of COVID (restrictions). ... "I've had the dream job for the last 21 years as a coach."
Allen directed GCMS to consecutive Class 2A state championships in 2017 and 2018, the first two in program history. The Falcons qualified for the IHSA postseason on 15 occasions with Allen at the helm and compiled a 144-72 record during his time in charge.
Just twice did GCMS finish below .500 after Allen's first three seasons, via a pair of 4-5 records in 2012 and fall of 2021. Allen's teams finished 4-5 just as often as they finished 14-0 in his career.
"I had an amazing group throughout the years to coach with," Allen said. "To come home after that first championship — hundreds of people, fireworks — to be able to walk the streets of your hometown and celebrate with community members, that's something I'll always remember."
Allen, 52, moved away from Gibson City as a sixth-grader with his family. At the end of his high school sophomore year, he moved back to Ford County to live with his grandparents.
In Paxton, Gibson City's natural rival when it comes to athletics.
"All of my friends were over (in Gibson City)," Allen said. "My junior year we played them on a Friday night in the last game of the regular season ... then we played them again the following Saturday (in the playoffs). It was a lot of fun."
After reaggravating a prior neck injury as a Eureka College freshman football player, Allen eventually turned to coaching with the Red Devils — in football, volleyball and basketball.
He later wound up at Morris' junior high school, teaching and coaching in basketball and track and field.
"I never thought I was going to get to coach football," Allen said. "That was my passion. Football is what kept me out of trouble."
Jennings brought Allen aboard as a GCMS football volunteer assistant prior to the Falcons' 1997 season. Jennings left the role in 2000, opening the door for Allen's application.
"I haven't had a free fall in 32, 33 years," Allen said. "So it's going to be interesting to do things with my wife (Jenny) in the fall. ... The main reason I was able to coach for so many years is because of my loving and supportive wife and (three children)."
Chad Augspurger is the Falcons' defensive coordinator and offensive line coach of the last seven seasons and also served on Allen's staff in various capacities between 2005 and 2011.
"I've never seen a GCMS football team without Mike Allen on the sideline. It'll be tough," Augspurger said. "It'll definitely be different around here. But the nice thing is he'll still be athletic director and he'll still be part of it."
Augspurger said Allen's main focus never was on Xs and Os, even though the Falcons' results over the years would suggest otherwise.
"He's about culture and building the program and making sure the kids are doing the right things," Augspurger said. "High character and integrity have always been a staple of him and his teams."
That's what made it all the more gratifying for Augspurger and Allen's other assistants when the Falcons captured multiple state trophies under Allen's watch.
"And he hates the limelight and doesn't like getting credit for it," Allen said. "To see him get that validation of what he's doing is the right thing and he's doing it the right way, that was really exciting for us."
Illinois junior outside linebacker Bryce Barnes was a key contributor to GCMS's two state-champion teams, as a junior in 2017 and a senior in 2018.
"One thing he instilled in all of us players was be the best person you can be on and off the field," Barnes said. "He instilled a lot of being a man — not being a kid, being a man. I'll always thank Coach Allen for that."
Barnes recently suffered a death in the family, and he said Allen was quick to reach out.
"He showed up, and seeing him again, he's a coach that cares and a person that cares about me and I'll always thank him for that," Barnes said. "Even the guys that aren't playing for him, he cares for people."
Many of Allen's favorite GCMS football memories have nothing to do with how the scoreboard looks after four quarters of hard-nosed play.
Among them were some of the Falcons singing the school song outside the bedroom window of Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Famer Roy Raymer prior to his 2017 death, as well as student manager Dylan Brownlee scoring a touchdown for GCMS in its 2016 regular-season finale.
And then there's how the Falcons — in football and other sports — responded to the August flooding of Gibson City that significantly impacted numerous homes and businesses.
Allen may be known all throughout Illinois as a standout prep football coach. But his legacy in his hometown will extend far beyond those Friday night accomplishments.
"He's been there a very, very long time. I think people in the community, at first, seeing a couple bad seasons, they probably didn't enjoy it," Barnes said. "But he never had that quit. He never wanted to quit. He kept pushing forward, and I think the community loves him for that."