CHAMPAIGN — Maybe Chris Tamas is a little bit prescient. Maybe the seed of the idea present all along just needed time to develop.
But there was something Tamas spotted in Mica Allison’s game after the St. Thomas More graduate transferred from Auburn to Illinois that the Illini coach had to know.
“I used to joke with her when she first came here,” Tamas said. “She had some shots in her tool kit, as we call it, where it was very beach-y. I said, ‘What beach did you play on?’ before knowing she had never played beach before.”
Beach volleyball actually is next for Allison, though. The Illinois junior will graduate this summer and use her remaining eligibility to give the similar, yet still quite different game a try.
It’s something Allison always had in the back of her mind. She played in a couple beach tournaments with a club teammate when she was younger, and thoughts of pursuing that stayed with her as she started her college career at Auburn and continued it at Illinois.
How Allison’s indoor volleyball career panned out — whether she’d play well enough to give the professional route a shot — was going to be a factor. Beach volleyball, even if she had never truly focused her efforts there, would be an option.
Allison officially entered the transfer portal Tuesday after announcing her decision to transition to beach volleyball after finishing this season in Champaign. Illinois (4-10, 4-10 Big Ten) will play its final two home matches of the season in a Friday-Saturday series against Indiana at Huff Hall.
“It’s now the whole recruiting process over again a little bit,” Allison said. “Talking with schools and coaches. I haven’t decided anything. I don’t even have a list.”
But Allison is ready to try something new. The White Heath native and former state champion at St. Thomas More transferred to Illinois after spending the 2018 season at Auburn. She started every match for the Tigers, ranked fourth in the SEC in assists per set and was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team.
The option to transfer closer to home and play in the Big Ten was too significant an opportunity to deny. Not that it was always easy.
Tamas made it clear there were no guarantees attached to Allison’s transfer. After a season setting at Auburn, Allison played mostly at opposite in 2019 at Illinois, playing in 21 matches as a sophomore. She’s appeared in just four matches this delayed spring season and none since January.
“I’ve struggled a lot with coming back home and being back in front of my hometown,” Allison readily admitted. “Having those expectations has been really hard on me, and I’ve learned a lot, a lot about myself as a person and a player mentally. I’ve gotten the help I’ve needed. It wasn’t the easiest thing, but I think I learned a lot through my time here, and I’m very thankful for it.”
The option to pursue beach volleyball as a next step is one Allison sees as an adventure.
And a challenge.
She’s familiar with the game, but knows she has plenty to learn. That was reinforced by her conversations with former Illinois teammate Jacqueline Quade, who switched to beach volleyball as a graduate transfer at UCLA.
“She loves it,” Allison said. “She said really good things about it and told me basically to try it out. It’s something I’ve never tried before. I kind of have a clean slate with it. There are no expectation for me, which is something I really struggled with. It is going to be something I’ve never tried before. It might be frustrating and really hard at times, but I’m really looking forward to it.”
A beach-y vibe to her game might help through the challenging parts. Tamas discussed Allison’s decision to flip from indoor to beach volleyball with her the past couple months. He said her versatile skill set, athleticism at 6-foot-1 and passion for the game will be helpful.
“She came to the realization she wants to give beach a shot, and her game is well suited for it,” Tamas said. “No question I think she’ll be a good beach player. I think she’s just got to get her feet in the sand, so to speak, literally, and just get some reps under her belt, but I think she’s got a lot of skills that will help her out in the sand.”
Some of the same skills apply to both indoor and beach volleyball. There are, of course, plenty of differences. The beach game doesn’t move quite as fast — and neither do the athletes in the sand. And skill specialization really doesn’t have a place in the two-on-two beach game.
“You’ve got to be able to do everything,” Tamas said. “You’ve got to block, play defense, set and attack. She has all those skill sets.”
Allison honed her versatility at St. Thomas More and again at Illinois. She feels like her abilities fit the beach game.
“I’ve kind of tried every single area in indoor, and I’ve been told I do have a lot of different beach-y shots,” Allison said. “That was in club, high school and now in college. I feel like I have a lot of the different tools. It’s kind of a matter of trying it out and seeing how it goes.”