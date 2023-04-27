KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A rewarding weekend awaits Illinois’ football coaching staff.
The first stop for coach Bret Bielema and defensive coordinator Aaron Henry: Kansas City, Mo., where former Illini cornerback Devon Witherspoon was to hear his name called in the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night.
“It’s just a different feeling,” Bielema said. “Now you get to send them on their way to somebody else, right? You’re not going to be in charge of them every day but you think that the influences you have will be able to hold them though.”
Witherspoon leads a class of several prospective former Illinois players who entered the weekend awaiting their professional fates. Bielema and Henry will be along for the ride throughout the week.
Chase and Sydney Brown will welcome Bielema to their draft party in London, Ontario, on Friday while Henry will watch the second and third rounds alongside Quan Martin and his family in Orlando, Florida.
“It’s obviously a great opportunity to reward and be around somebody’s family,” Bielema said.
“The Brown brothers, they’ve given so much to our university and to be able to share that on the home front with them ... what we’re trying to do is reward them but also promote what we can do in the future.”
Bielema – who has 14 years of experience as a head coach in the Big Ten and SEC – had never been to the draft prior to Thursday.
Emotions will be running high throughout the three-day draft.
“For a guy that just lost my mom in the last year, I would guess that the hardest part for (Witherspoon) today is (going to be) to get that hug from mom,” Bielema said.
“One of the most rewarding moments you can have is to return the favor to the person that created you. I’m sure that moment will be special for them.”
Bielema and Henry weren’t the only ones clad in orange and blue on Thursday afternoon in downtown Kansas City.
Chase and Jaedyn Grob – both students at Rantoul Township High School – and Parkland student Alli Griffin decided to visit the draft once Witherspoon’s lofty status became clear.
“I liked watching him play for the Illini and I hope he goes (in the) top 10,” Chase said.
The trio spent Thursday afternoon in the NFL Draft Experience near the National World War I Museum and Memorial.
They posed for pictures in front of the nearby World War I memorial and tried their hand at the different activities available among a sea of oversized football helmets, mannequins adorned in team jerseys and NFL and sponsor logos.
Chase tried his hand at a field goal competition toward the center of the space – to mixed results – and the nearby 40-yard dash time trial.
“I feel like it’s a pretty good experience overall,” Chase said.
They also planned out how to celebrate hearing the announcement of Witherspoon’s selection.
“We’re gonna break out the I-L-L (chant) because we are very fond of him and we support him a lot,” Griffin said.
Chase and Jaedyn are both Packers fans while Griffin – who admittedly doesn’t follow professional football as closely as the college game – prefers the Bengals.
Cincinnati and Green Bay both missed out on Witherspoon in the first round but could be in play for other Illini draft hopefuls in the later rounds.
“I would love to see Isaac Darkangelo get drafted this week,” Griffin said. “I think he’s put in the work and the time to achieve that dream.”
Fortunately the trio will have the chance to hear his name called as part of a multi-day stay in Kansas City.
Other Illini that they may hear called throughout the week include Tommy DeVito, Alex Palczewski, Alex Pihlstrom and Kendall Smith.
Illinois’ presence on draft preview shows and mock drafts has been a boon for the program throughout the offseason.
“Tradition and history never graduates,” Bielema said. “These guys move on, they get a chance to play in the NFL, but who they are and what they represent stays within us.”
Thursday’s trip to the main stage of the draft may not be Bielema’s last.
“The one thing that’s been awesome for me in the last several months (is that) I’ve talked to a lot of different owners, GMs, head coaches, last night I talked to a GM and a head coach that I’ve known for a long time and have a top five pick.
“The first 10 minutes of our phone call was really just about the growth of Illinois football and how exciting that is, for them to see players play the way they did. A lot of great things that go beyond just tonight.”