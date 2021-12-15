CHAMPAIGN — Chris Tamas took advantage of the unseasonably warm weather Monday to take his family to the skate park.
The Illinois volleyball coach didn’t hop on the skateboard himself, but his three kids enjoyed the time outside with mom and dad.
Tamas is making the most of one of the two downtimes in the volleyball schedule after Illinois (22-12) lost in the Sweet 16 to Nebraska last Thursday in Austin, Texas. The Illini players will finish up finals this week and then head home for Christmas break. Workouts won’t start again until early February.
Then it’s basically another 10 straight months on the job for Tamas. Individual workouts in early February lead into six weeks of team training and Illinois’ spring season.
Then recruiting, which never really stops, turns into the primary focus and is followed by camps in the summer before August and the start of the season hits again.
“We take a little bit of time off, tell them to step away and take a breather,” Tamas said is the message he’s given his team as the calendar year comes to an end. “It pretty much goes from February all the way to the season again because they come back for summer school and train on their own. They know where they want to be, and they know they’ve got to be here to work.”
Tamas isn’t entirely off the job, though, as the holidays approach. The Illinois coach and his staff have an eye on the transfer portal. It’s a purposeful foray into the transfer market, too, with Tamas evaluating options to replace All-Big Ten First Team opposite Megan Cooney and perhaps add another defensive specialist/libero.
“The portal is hot as it is in lots of sports — especially with the COVID rules — and you’re going to start to see a lot of grad transfers and people finishing off their fifth years,” Tamas said. “We’re looking. We’re going to have to replace Meg somehow, whether by training someone or finding someone.
“We need to make up for a lot of the production she had. We’re going to work like crazy in the winter and spring, and they’re going to work over the summer, and before you know it August will be here again.”
Illinois libero Taylor Kuper is one of the soon-to-be graduates across the country with a decision to make about a fifth season. Tamas said the conversations with Kuper, which he’ll have over the next three seasons as all athletes last year received a bonus year of eligibility, are open and honest.
“It’s about, one, does she want to keep playing?” Tamas said. “Not everyone wants to continue to play. If she does want to play, does she want a certain grad program? If they don’t care about the grad program, is it location? There’s a whole bunch of things that go into that conversation. ... I would like to keep everyone another year if they chose to, but we’ve got to go back to our scholarship limits after this season.”
Despite loosing Cooney, Illinois should return the majority of its attackers. That includes 2021 kills leader Raina Terry, fellow outside hitter Jessica Nunge and starting middle blockers Kennedy Collins and Kyla Swanson. A healthy Ellie Holzman, who missed the 2019 season because of intramedullary nailing surgery on her left leg and then most of the delayed 2020 season after tearing her ACL.
“When I recruited her, it was really about her mentality,” Tamas said, adding only that Holzman was making progress in her return. “ I remember going to her practice in Louisiana — volleyball is not the greatest there — but she was just getting after every single rep, every single play. Those are the kind of players that you want. That’s what she would bring to the table. She’s got a big arm and is a really smart player.”