CATLIN — Amelia Birge recently received a new club for her golf bag — a Callaway MAVRIK driver.
It was a much-needed addition. And one she was more than eager to get.
Although spectators probably couldn’t have known that, based on the Salt Fork junior’s level of play before she added this club.
“My previous driver, I think, was from 1992,” Birge said. “It’s crazy how much technology works whenever it comes to driving. My ball rolls farther, I drive farther and it feels so much smoother.”
Birge already was confident in her driving ability to begin with.
Now that it’s being enhanced by this new club, she’s even more of a threat to make noise in the IHSA girls’ golf postseason.
Birge begins the playoffs Thursday morning, teeing off in the Class 1A St. Thomas More Regional at Lincolnshire Fields Country Club in Champaign.
It’s the course where Storm coach Steve Trompeter said Birge recorded what, at the time, could be called her career-best round. In last year’s regional, Birge fired an 93 during the 18-hole tournament that rated her sixth and qualified her for sectional play.
But Birge’s game has improved quite a bit in just a year’s time.
She’s now eyeing contention for the regional’s top spot after carding a 79 during last week’s Vermilion Valley Conference tournament at Harrison Park Golf Course in Danville.
“That was one of the best-feeling rounds,” Birge said. “Everything just clicked, and it felt good.”
“She played pretty close to a perfect round, which I knew she was capable of,” Trompeter added. “It was a very well-thought out round.”
Birge played from the women’s tees during the VVC meet. She’ll do the same in Thursday’s regional.
That was not the case in her other regular-season competitions this year. With Salt Fork not having enough girls’ golfers to tally a team score and a relative lack of girls-only meets locally, Trompeter opted to place Birge in his boys’ team lineup.
Meaning she’d need to hit from the men’s tees during tournaments.
“It’s a lot of fun. It’s definitely a different environment than playing with the girls,” Birge said. “It’s even more fun when I’m beating them.”
That happened quite often, too. She led or shared the lead among the Storm in six different nine-hole events, including an overall first-place finish during a dual with Westville at Harrison Park.
Birge consistently put up scores in the high 40s during those tournaments.
“Another cool thing about our team is our boys embraced it,” Trompeter said. “They brought her in and were excited to have her on the boys’ side to make us a little more competitive throughout the season.”
Birge worked with Trompeter to scout the Harrison Park layout before the conference tournament in order to understand how she would need to adjust her swings for the women’s tees after previously hitting from the men’s tees.
“I told my teammates I felt like She-Hulk because I was driving the ball 30 yards farther than before,” Birge said. “I’m going from hitting a 3-wood on my approach shot to my 9-iron or pitching wedge, which is great because I feel more confident with my irons.”
Despite seemingly gaining an edge through her time spent on the men’s tees, Birge would like to see more girls become involved in golf.
“Thankfully there has been a lot of growth, especially in this last year, of people going out for golf and trying it out, which is amazing,” Birge said. “I get offended whenever people call it an old person’s sport.”
Beyond obtaining a new driver, Birge said her biggest on-course concern is adopting a proper mindset.
“My mental game is really something I need to work on, and my putting is definitely a big deal for me,” Birge said. “One day my putting will be on, and the other day it’ll be not very pretty.”
“There was probably a moment she thought we took a big step back (mentally), but I think it had a lot to do with me playing her from the men’s tees,” Trompeter added. “Now she realizes it made her better.”
Birge described regional host Lincolnshire Fields as a “beautiful” and “pure” course, which she traversed this past Sunday for a practice round. If she advances on Thursday, it’s off to Lincoln Elks Golf Club next Monday for the sectional round and a shot at the state tournament.
“My main goal this year is to make it to state,” she said. “I just want to make it to those two days because I’ll feel like I’ve proven myself and I have the capability of making it there.”
Trompeter exudes confidence for Birge. He believes she learned from a rough sectional outcome last fall and has continued improving.
“Even her B game can get her to move on (from the regional),” Trompeter said. “We’ve just got to make sure we limit mistakes, and she understands that. ... The goal, obviously, is to get to state, and that’s what we’ve talked about and we’ll go from there.”