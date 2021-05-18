TOLONO — Receiving either a strong pitching performance or a flurry of clutch hits can be all a baseball team needs to succeed on any given day.
St. Joseph-Ogden experienced both elements during a rainy Monday afternoon matchup with Illini Prairie Conference rival Unity.
And experienced them in extreme measures.
Senior Tyler Altenbaumer tossed a four-hit shutout and struck out 15 batters, his effort complemented by six two-out runs from SJ-O’s bats during an 8-0 road victory versus the Rockets.
“This was a good step for us,” Spartans coach Josh Haley said. “We spent some early work in the cage, for about an hour (Monday), and a fresh week kind of gives you a chance to put last week behind you.”
Not that SJ-O (21-2, 8-0 IPC) had a poor previous week. The Spartans actually picked up five wins in as many tries, and Monday’s triumph against Unity (7-3, 4-3) extended SJ-O’s win streak to nine.
But Haley’s program also contests one of the area’s most grueling schedules. The Spartans have played 13 times in May’s first 17 days and still have nine more games this month.
“We’ve been on a grind,” Haley said. “It’s not that there’s not looseness. It’s just a grind and trying to stay even-keel.”
Despite the busy stretch, SJ-O’s bench was buzzing all afternoon. Senior third baseman Zach Martinie lit that fire by fielding a first-inning grounder on the run before spinning to his left and hurling an off-balance throw that senior first baseman Xander Rieches scooped to retire Rockets junior Damian Knoll.
Altenbaumer didn’t give his fielders too many other chances to make highlight-reel plays. He permitted just four singles — two of the infield variety — and a walk. He retired eight consecutive batters via strikeout during one stretch and finished the game with six called third strikes.
“I didn’t even know I had that many strikeouts. It didn’t feel like it,” Altenbaumer said. “It’s always good to beat a team we’ve had a rivalry with since we were kids.”
Junior Coby Miller served as Altenbaumer’s catcher and said his hurler’s penchant for first-pitch strikes paved the way for a dominating performance.
“He was definitely hitting every spot that I threw down. He was keeping them off-balance,” Miller said. “We set them up by starting outside and then we work back in, and it really keeps their timing off.”
Unity junior starter Tyler Hensch fared well in six innings of work but couldn’t keep pace with Altenbaumer. Hensch notched six strikeouts and began his outing by cleaning up a two-on, one-out situation in the top of the first.
“He did what we asked him to do,” Rockets coach Tom Kimball said. “They’ve got a good arm on the mound, and it’s the best arm we’ve seen all year. And we knew coming into the game it was going to be a challenge to score.”
SJ-O broke through in the third when Hensch committed an error attempting to pick off junior Hayden Brazelton at third base. In the same at-bat, senior and Illinois signee Crayton Burnett drove in Altenbaumer with a groundout.
Then came the two-out hitting.
Junior Keaton Nolan — the Spartans’ No. 9 hitter — laced a two-run, opposite field single down the third-base line in the fourth inning. And with two down in the seventh, junior Andrew Beyers singled in two runs off junior reliever Thomas Cler before Miller doubled home two more.
“It’s definitely the extra work we put in (Monday) before the game,” Miller said. “We worked a lot on going the opposite way and two-strike hitting and situational hitting, and I think that paid off.”
The four-run seventh followed Altenbaumer’s lone tenuous spot of the game. Unity used a walk and two singles to load the bases with none out in the sixth, sending its 3-4-5 hitters to the dish with a prime opportunity. Altenbaumer responded by generating two strikeouts and a popout.
“I just kept my cool,” Altenbaumer said. “I knew that if I threw strikes, I’d get out of it with little to no damage.”
“I couldn’t be happier for the kid,” Haley said of Altenbaumer. “He puts the work in, and he deserves it.”
Unity can avenge this defeat Tuesday afternoon with a trip to St. Joseph to the play the Spartans on their home diamond, though Kimball noted SJ-O likely will send another tough pitcher to the mound.
“It’s going to be another challenge for us,” Kimball said. “We hope to bounce back and have a better showing offensively.”