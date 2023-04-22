Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Highlights from Illinois' open spring practice on Friday at Memorial Stadium:
What happened
Several hundred Illinois fans still showed up at Memorial Stadium on Friday night even after the spring game was postponed and turned into a spring practice. Some even tailgated beforehand. But there wasn’t much buzz in the stadium as the night progressed. Not even Keith Randolph Jr. could whip up the Illini fans. The boisterous defensive lineman tried after swatting a Donovan Leary pass, but only generated a smattering of applause. The biggest cheers went to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley grad Bryce Barnes after it was announced he was receiving the Tim McCarthy Scholarship. Caleb Griffin had a big cheering section, too, with several young Illinois fans chanting “Automatic!” when the Danville native was kicking and “We want Caleb!” when he wasn’t on the field.
Who stood out
Illinois coach Bret Bielema maintains the quarterback competition will continue, but Mississippi transfer Luke Altmyer showed the most Friday night. He was the lone quarterback to consistently hit his targets downfield, and big plays to Hank Beatty and Pat Bryant set up red-zone touchdown passes to Bryant and Casey Washington. Running backs Jordan Anderson and Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond graduate Kaden Feagin showed flashes of the kind of speed they can pair with their imposing physical frames, and Anderson bulled his way through a goal line situation into the end zone. Takeaways by the Illinois defense were few and far between, but newly converted defensive back Miles Scott picked off Leary, and backup linebacker Ryan Meed returned a Cal Swanson fumble for a touchdown.
What’s next
One last spring practice. There was always going to be one more — even if the spring game had gone off as planned on Thursday — and Saturday’s work will center on fixing the mistakes from Friday night. Then, Bielema and the Illinois coaching staff will shift back into roster construction mode. The transfer portal is open again, and the Illini currently have three open scholarships to fill. Maybe more depending on how Bielema’s post-spring meetings go Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. The 2023 roster isn’t the only focus, of course. Illinois picked up a commitment from 2024 defensive lineman Angelo McCullom on Thursday, but it was just the second in the class. May and June will be critical months when it comes to building the foundation of the next recruiting class.
What was said
“I know I made some inconveniences (by postponing spring game), but we wouldn’t have even gotten anything in (Thursday) night. By NCAA rules, if we started and it got stopped, that counts as a practice. It would have taken away one of our most important scrimmage days. ... We have to live the moment and be the best we can. We’ve gotten 14 practices. I asked them at the beginning of the year to take advantage of every opportunity. When we came in the winter, we talked about taking advantage of all eight weeks. When we came into spring ball, we said let’s get better in 15 practices. We’ve got 14 in the books, and I think we’ve gotten better in every one.”
— Illinois coach Bret Bielema after Friday night’s open-to-public scrimmage