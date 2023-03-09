TUSCOLA — Josiah Hortin doesn’t remember much about the first couple years of his life.
The Tuscola junior knows he was placed in an Ethiopian orphanage at a young age. He believes it was done by his grandmother. And that’s about it.
Mary Hatfield recalls far more about the little boy she first encountered in East Africa, when he was 2 years old in May 2008.
“I was instantly drawn to his joyful personality,” Hatfield said. “He’s a great little personality. Fun. Always very upbeat.
“Since he was a very little guy, everybody always loved Josiah.”
That hasn’t changed since Hortin arrived in the United States. And especially since moving to Tuscola from the southern Illinois city of Albion before he started third grade.
“Josiah’s got a gift, and it’s his charisma,” Warriors boys’ basketball coach Justin Bozarth said. “Everybody wants to be around him. He’s so well-liked.”
The Tuscola community no doubt loves what it sees from Hortin on the basketball court these days, as well. The 5-foot-9, 130-pound guard is averaging 9.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists as a starter for the Warriors (30-6) entering their Class 1A state semifinal game against Scales Mound (32-5) that is scheduled for an 11:45 a.m. tip on Thursday at State Farm Center in Champaign.
“It’s crazy knowing that nobody really expected this this year. I don’t think anybody in the entire town expected us to go to state — including us, to be honest,” Hortin said. “But I think we’re ready for it. I don’t think any of us are playing scared. We’re ready for the task.”
Hortin may be partially immortalized as “the Tuscola player who briefly was trampled” in the immediate aftermath of Monday night’s 74-53 super-sectional win against Mounds Meridian at the Banterra Center in Carbondale.
Pictures of him during the postgame celebration feature Hortin sporting a noticeable, bloody cut along the end of his right eyebrow, along with some caked blood smeared down that side of his face.
And yet, Hortin still is smiling in all those images. Including one with adopted mother Mary Hatfield and stepfather Marke Hatfield.
“It’s so cool because the Quinns are our neighbors ... and we all back up to (Ervin Park). They were constantly going from the pool to the basketball courts. Pickup games constantly,” Mary Hatfield said. The Quinns are Jalen and Jordan, the former a 2022 Tuscola graduate now playing at Loyola Chicago, and the latter a junior teammate and fellow starter alongside Hortin.
“It’s kind of neat to think they all grew up together playing ball,” Hatfield continued, “and now they’re seeing all these dreams come together.”
Hortin is one of six adopted siblings in his family and also counts Marke’s son, 2022 Tuscola graduate Haven Hatfield, as a step-sibling. Hortin isn’t biologically related to any of his siblings, three of whom also came from Ethiopia.
“I wouldn’t have any of the opportunities (I do) if I was still in Ethiopia, which is a very impoverished country,” Hortin said. “There’s a lot of people out there that live in poverty and don’t get opportunities in America, so it’s good to make the most of it.”
Hortin is considering all aspects of his life when he says that. But sports clearly play a large role in who he is.
In Hortin’s first few years as a Tuscola resident, he lived on a farm with a basketball hoop outside. Hortin is the youngest of all his siblings, which meant some growing pains playing the sport he now excels at for the Warriors.
“All of my brothers were competitive with me and never took it easy on me,” Hortin said.
When Hortin moved closer to Ervin Park, those pickup games with the Quinns, Haven Hatfield and other kids began to permeate Hortin’s life.
“He was playing with kids two to three years older than him and holding his own,” said Marke Hatfield, a member of the 1987-88 Tuscola boys’ basketball team that immediately preceded the school’s only previous state tournament qualifier in 1989. “I thought, ‘Wow.’ He just had some natural ability.”
Hortin remembers his stepfather coaching Hortin’s fifth-grade team, which Hortin said finished with an impressive 30-1 record.
“So that was a very good start ... and everyone was a little more hyped about our grade,” Hortin said. “It carried on to seventh grade and eighth grade. We started winning a lot more.”
Hortin displays quick-twitch movements that allow him to move the ball more effectively on offense and continually hamper opposing players on defense. Hortin hardly is leaving the court as the Warriors’ postseason run winds along.
So Hortin must be logging a few more hours in bed after games like last Friday night’s four-overtime win against Altamont in a sectional title game. But Bozarth said Hortin went for a jog that covered double-digit mileage the next morning after the Altamont game.
“He’s got aspirations to go Division I (as a runner),” Mary Hatfield said.
Hortin placed 17th in the 2022 1A boys’ cross-country state meet, traversing the three-mile course at Detweiller Park in Peoria in 16 minutes, 1.98 seconds.
“Throughout his basketball season, he’s been training,” Hatfield continued. “He’s really wanting to put up great (track and field) times for his distance recruiting. ... He does not miss a day, even on game day.”
If Hortin is getting tired in the back end of his junior year, he’s not making much noise about it. And if Hortin ever gets frustrated during either of Tuscola’s state tournament games in Champaign, he’s likely to keep a smile on his face.
“He’s been just one of the greatest joys of our life,” Mary Hatfield said. “He’s truly a joyful kid that brought us a lot of happiness.”