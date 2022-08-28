CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois coaching staff turned the full force of its recruiting focus on Amani Hansberry this summer. The Illini staff was front and center as the 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward turned into a breakout star at Peach Jam in late July.
That effort paid off Sunday with a commitment from the fast-rising four-star forward. Hansberry chose Illinois from a top five that also included Auburn, Miami, Penn State and Virginia Tech. The Washington, D.C., native and Mount St. Joseph (Md.) senior is the Illini’s first commit in the Class of 2023.
"What stood out really was that they really wanted to develop me," Hansberry said during his live commitment on 247Sports Youtube. "I know as an undersized, kind of weird, not your average basketball player I've got to go somewhere I can depend on someone to develop me IQ wise on the court and off the court just making me into a better man. I feel like there was no one better to do it than Coach (Brad) Underwood and Coach (Chester) Frazier."
Hansberry climbed to No. 52 in the latest rankings update from 247Sports — a jump of 75 spots — after his strong summer playing for Team Durant on the Nike EYBL circuit. Hansberry averaged 12.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists during the spring sessions before his breakthrough at Peach Jam. Playing on a team also featuring Oregon-bound five-star forward Kwame Evans Jr., Maryland commit and four-star guard Jahnathan Lamothe and five-star wing Trentyn Flowers, Hansberry put up 16.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game in the EYBL season-ending event in North Augusta, S.C.
"Sticking with the schools that have been on me the longest, I'm a huge family guy," Hansberry said about the uptick in recruiting interest he experienced in July. "I'm not going to trust someone who just comes up out of nowhere. Knowing that the schools in my top five — especially Illinois — had been with me from my junior and even my sophomore year they saw my potential early on and followed me."
Hansberry’s strong grassroots season came after Hansberry helped lead Mount St. Joseph (Md.) to a 33-6 record and a sweep of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference and Baltimore Catholic League titles. It was Hansberry’s first season with the Gaels after he transferred from St. John’s in Washington, D.C., and he averaged 20.3 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists.
"Hard-nosed," Hansberry said to describe his game. "I get the job done on both ends of the floor. Whatever I've got to do, I'm going to do it. I'm good at playmaking. I'm good at rebounding. I'm good at playing defense. I'm really just one of those every day guys, and I can't wait to show it."
The addition of Hansberry as its first commitment ranks Illinois 11th in the Big Ten and 50th nationally per 247Sports’ team recruiting rankings. The Illini currently have one scholarship open that could be used for a mid-year transfer this coming season. If that scholarship is filled before the 2023-24 season, Hansberry would fill Illinois’ only projected — for now — vacancy.