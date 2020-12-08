The News-Gazette sports section, state champs from Centennial High and three Illini Final Four squads are all part of the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame class of 2021, it was announced Monday.
The News-Gazette was chosen as one of three organizations of the year.
“It takes many dedicated individuals working together and contributing many hours to make this type of organization successful,” said Steve Allen, the IBCA’s recording secretary and a former high school coach. “The News-Gazette has produced the longest running all-state basketball team in Illinois and is repeatedly one of the finest sports departments of any media outlet in the state.”
The News-Gazette — which for the past 20-plus years has been recognized annually as one of the nation’s top sections by the Associated Press Sports Editors — will be recognized during the IBCA’s Hall of Fame banquet, to be held next spring or early summer in Normal.
“We take a lot of pride in honoring the best and brightest around the state, with our 88 all-state boys’ teams and 43 all-state girls’ teams,” N-G Sports Editor Matt Daniels said. “It’s nice to be honored ourselves.”
Among the others honored in the IBCA’s Hall of Fame class of 2021:
— In the team category: Centennial’s 2009 Class 3A boys’ state champion and Harry Combes-coached Illini Final Four teams from 1949, 1951 and 1952.
— In the player category: Eastern Illinois Hall of Famer John Milholland, who starred at Westville, and Peoria Notre Dame product Brian Randle, who played at Illinois.
— In the media category: Paxton’s Joel Cluver (WPXN) and Dan Daugherty (WPXN/WHPO/WRTL).