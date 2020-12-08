Listen to this article

The News-Gazette sports section, state champs from Centennial High and three Illini Final Four squads are all part of the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame class of 2021, it was announced Monday.

The News-Gazette was chosen as one of three organizations of the year.

“It takes many dedicated individuals working together and contributing many hours to make this type of organization successful,” said Steve Allen, the IBCA’s recording secretary and a former high school coach. “The News-Gazette has produced the longest running all-state basketball team in Illinois and is repeatedly one of the finest sports departments of any media outlet in the state.”

The News-Gazette — which for the past 20-plus years has been recognized annually as one of the nation’s top sections by the Associated Press Sports Editors — will be recognized during the IBCA’s Hall of Fame banquet, to be held next spring or early summer in Normal.

“We take a lot of pride in honoring the best and brightest around the state, with our 88 all-state boys’ teams and 43 all-state girls’ teams,” N-G Sports Editor Matt Daniels said. “It’s nice to be honored ourselves.”

Among the others honored in the IBCA’s Hall of Fame class of 2021:

— In the team category: Centennial’s 2009 Class 3A boys’ state champion and Harry Combes-coached Illini Final Four teams from 1949, 1951 and 1952.

— In the player category: Eastern Illinois Hall of Famer John Milholland, who starred at Westville, and Peoria Notre Dame product Brian Randle, who played at Illinois.

— In the media category: Paxton’s Joel Cluver (WPXN) and Dan Daugherty (WPXN/WHPO/WRTL).

Tatelines
How'd "Tatelines" come to be?

Loren Tate didn't come up with the name of his wildly popular column, "Tatelines." That honor goes to Ray Compton, who won a naming contest put on by The News-Gazette in '66 shortly after Tate was hired. I tracked down Compton in Indianapolis, where he runs a sports marketing and event company after front-office stints with the Pacers, Ice and Colts, for the scoop.

"I was a junior at Homer High School and loved sports, Illinois and The News-Gazette. There was a national radio news reporter who used 'Dateline' as his catchphrase and an avenue to start a story ... Dateline Champaign, etc. So, somehow, someway, I changed 'Dateline' to 'Tatelines' and won two tickets to an Illinois football game.

"I met Loren, had my picture taken with him and thought I was meeting the president. Ironically, as a senior at Homer, I started working for The News-Gazette and was there for five years. Loren will always be a hero of mine. He taught all of us so much ... and he still turns out remarkable copy."

