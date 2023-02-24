LEXINGTON — Emma Devocelle has struggled with her three-point shot of late. By her own acknowledgement.
The St. Thomas More senior was having a so-so performance from beyond the arc through the first three quarters of Thursday night’s Class 1A Lexington Sectional championship game against Mt. Pulaski.
Two conversions. A few more misses. Along with some ball-handling decisions that STM coach Erin Quarnstrom found suspect.
“So I told her, ‘I’m either going to kill you at the end of this game, or you’re going to be my hero,’” Quarnstrom said.
The answer became very clear once the fourth quarter concluded.
Devocelle put together a ruthless shooting heater that saw her drain four consecutive three-pointers, helping to drag the Sabers out of a 39-34 deficit and lift them to a whiplash-inducing 63-48 victory.
A win that sent STM (26-6) to an Elite Eight for the first time since their Class 2A IHSA state championship run in 2014.
“It means the world because this is where we lost last time,” said Devocelle, referencing a 1A sectional final defeat against Ridgeview last year. “Just to get this one out of the way, it feels so good.”
Devocelle swished all four of her free throw attempts in the fourth quarter, as well, finishing with 24 points on the power of six three-pointers while adding six rebounds.
Paired with some timely defense and Mt. Pulaski (26-9) struggling to get any of its shots to fall in crunch-time situations, the Sabers turned a potential heartbreaking loss into a shockingly comfortable triumph.
“There were a lot of nerves,” STM senior guard Ava Dickerson said. “We just had to focus and pull through and not be down on ourselves.”
Prior to Devocelle taking control on offense, the Sabers and Hilltoppers engaged in a defensive slugfest that likely will have some of the participants waking up with bruises Friday morning.
At the center of this engagement were STM senior Maddy Swisher and Mt. Pulaski senior Hailee Daigh, who spent most of the game throwing one another to the ground while attempting to snag rebounds or gain prime paint position.
This led to Swisher acquiring two fouls before the first quarter ended. Sabers junior Ruari Quarnstrom matched her in that ominous distinction.
Even with that problematic situation, STM drew itself to a 23-23 tie at halftime.
“I said, ‘You know what, you guys? It’s tied,’” Erin Quarnstrom said. “Ruari sat for a whole quarter (the second), and I’m like, ‘We’re in good shape.’”
A big reason the Sabers eventually emerged as a sectional champion in these moments was Dickerson’s defense on star Hilltoppers senior Alexis Wade.
STM seemed content to give Wade’s teammates just enough room to consider shooting the ball whenever possible.
Dickerson didn’t permit that luxury to Wade, who connected on four field goals and finished with 12 points.
“That was my goal, just try to keep the ball out of her hands as much as I could and stop her from driving in,” said Dickerson, who didn’t score any points herself. “Just did the best I could and relied on my team for the rest.”
“(Wade and freshman Alyson Murphy) average close to 20 points,” Erin Quarnstrom added. “Up until the first half, they were at four and three points. But then we got a bunch of fouls called.”
The Sabers’ offense also appeared to be moving at hyper speed on a few occasions during the third quarter. STM piled up five turnovers in those eight minutes against the Hilltoppers’ two, and Mt. Pulaski pulled ahead by as many as seven points.
Then, the fourth quarter happened.
A Devocelle three-pointer and a layup through traffic from junior center Grace Dimoke tied the game at 39.
Devocelle’s next three makes from beyond the arc occurred in rapid succession and put STM ahead 48-39. The Hilltoppers never truly threatened again.
“It feels good to hit them. When I hit them, I just like to keep shooting,” Devocelle said. “When it feels right.”
Devocelle’s output was complemented by Swisher’s 14 points, three rebounds and two steals plus Ruari Quarnstrom’s 18 points, 10 rebounds and two steals.
Dimoke (four points, six rebounds) and senior forward Gianna Kreps (three points, three rebounds) also chipped in.
Along with Wade’s scoring, Mt. Pulaski was led by 12 points apiece from Murphy and junior Grace Davis. Wade tacked on five rebounds and four steals, Davis collected six rebounds and three steals, Murphy hauled in five boards, and Daigh provided four points and nine rebounds.
“Do your job,” Erin Quarnstrom said of her message to the Sabers before the fourth quarter. “Leave it all out. And it was just that. You get to choose.”
STM doesn’t get to select its next opponent. It’ll be Serena (25-8), which outlasted Newark 36-24 in another of Thursday’s sectional championship games.
The Huskers finished fourth at the 1A state tournament last February. And now the Sabers will try to prevent them from garnering another state trophy with a win in Monday night’s 1A Pontiac Super-Sectional, slated for a 6 p.m. opening tip-off.
“We’ve got some good competitors coming up,” Devocelle said. “Just looking forward to it.”
“We’ve just got to keep believing in ourselves, keep going as hard as we can,” Dickerson added. “Not let up.”