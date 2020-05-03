CHAMPAIGN — Teri and Thomas Scaggs exist on opposite poles when it comes time to discuss their relationship as coach and athlete.
While also being mother and son.
The Centennial boys’ tennis leader brings up maturation in what she’s seen from her son.
“His emotional growth, that has made me very proud,” Teri said. “I don’t know that I would’ve experienced it all had I not been behind the scenes.”
As for the Chargers senior’s take?
“I don’t really think about it that my mom’s the coach,” Thomas said.
This dynamic has served the Scaggses just fine, too. Teri was the 2019 News-Gazette All-Area boys’ tennis Coach of the Year. Thomas that same year qualified for the Class 1A state doubles tournament, in which he and former teammate Gunveer Singh, who has since transferred, won three matches and advanced to the consolation bracket’s fourth round.
Teri believed more was in store for her son in his last prep campaign of 2020. But neither she nor Thomas will know exactly what that could have entailed, with the COVID-19 pandemic ending IHSA spring sports state series before they began.
Thomas was slated to form a doubles tandem with sophomore James Braun. The duo teamed once last season, knocking off Uni High’s No. 1 doubles duo in what Teri termed a stunning result.
“We were going to work a lot in the offseason,” Thomas said. “We’d get help from instructors at Atkins (Tennis Center). We were pretty excited to play doubles.”
Teri also had high expectations for Thomas in general. She and husband Tom are longtime players, and Teri said the couple uses matches between Tom and Thomas to gauge just how ready he is for an upcoming season.
“Thomas was neck and neck with him over spring break,” Teri said, “and we were both impressed with his preparedness this year.”
Thomas also had become more enamored with the doubles side of tennis as his high school career went on.
“It’s like having a teammate that can boost my spirits when I’m down,” Thomas said. “If I’m not playing good, they probably have my back, and if they’re not playing good, I have their back.”
Teri felt that Singh last year was more of a singles player who happened to mesh well with Thomas in a doubles capacity. But Braun is someone Teri feels has more fleshed-out knowledge of the doubles game.
And with Thomas’ athleticism — which he’s displayed in baseball and soccer in the past — Teri felt her son and his new partner could improve upon last season’s 3-2 state record.
“They could’ve maybe gone a couple matches further into it this year,” Teri said. “They were both athletic enough and both knowledgeable enough about the game that they could’ve done pretty well.”
Thomas felt similarly, noting he and Singh drew the No. 1 overall seed as an opponent to start their stay at 2019’s state meet. Getting to spend the summer playing in some United States Tennis Association events — including mixed doubles matchups with older sister Madison, the News-Gazette’s 2016 girls’ tennis co-Player of the Year — also had Thomas in strong form for his last IHSA go-round.
Instead of talking about a potential state run these days, Teri and Thomas can ponder their bond on the court as two members of the Centennial boys’ tennis program.
“It’s been fine,” Teri said. “It’s gotten a lot better over the last couple years. We started out with some issues in the beginning. He would get mad if he’d lose, so it’s hard to bring that home because my kids don’t get away from it (with their coach being their mom).”
To help deal with that, Teri largely assigned assistant coach Alex Amatyleon to work with Thomas.
“I listen to her and ... treat her as a coach,” Thomas said. “But she’s my mom, so I joke around with her sometimes.”
“I’ve always had people coach (my kids) through a match,” Teri added. “I’m there for emotional support. I let somebody else take on the coaching role.”
Coincidentally, Thomas forming a stronger connection with Amatyleon probably was a big reason why the chatter surrounding Thomas’ state chances focused on doubles play. The on-court relationship between Teri and Thomas isn’t overly close or affectionate. And suits everyone just fine.
“He’s learned a lot from Coach Alex about how to set up points in doubles,” Teri said. “I also think he used to like playing singles, but he’s grown into being a really competitive doubles player.”