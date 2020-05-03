Brian Easter is in his fifth year guiding Centennial boys’ track and field, also balancing his gig as boys’ golf coach. The former Chargers athletic director has found the cancelation of this particular season to be an emotional experience:
How have you and your guys been handling the season’s end?
We’re in a different situation than a lot of other spring sports because our season started in January. We had a few meets under our belt. We’d just finished the indoor conference meet and were really looking forward to some great things in the outdoor season. We got the news ... and we were supposed to have a track meet at the Armory on Saturday. Rantoul was hosting. Word came down that that was going to be canceled. We had practice that afternoon, and I just met with everybody and broke that news to them. Everybody was so upset at that time because it’s an opportunity for a lot of kids to get to race. But at that moment we thought it was just temporary. Couple weeks and it’ll be outdoor season, and the best stuff was still ahead of us. At that point we were still gung-ho. But after the first couple of weeks of that, the writing was on the wall that we weren’t going to get to race again.
What has it been like to watch this senior group develop, considering you’ve coached them from their freshman year on?
We were so excited about this group for so many reasons. I remember these seniors, two years ago when they were sophomores, we had a really nice day at our outdoor frosh-soph conference meet. And we all kind of looked at each other and were like, “Two years from now, this could be the team.” Spencer Evans tore his ACL as a junior playing basketball, missed his entire track season. He’s going to throw at University of Memphis. His brother was an all-stater. Spencer would’ve been an all-stater this year — there’s no doubt in my mind. Luke Manolakes, all-state cross-country kid, has yet to qualify for state in (Class) 3A track because it’s a beast. But this was going to be his year. Eldrick Surheyao won the conference indoor hurdles. Get him outdoors and hopefully he would’ve had two conference championships. He was set to qualify for state, missed it by two-hundredths of a second last year in the highs. And then the twins, Ben and Gabe Olaivar, they’re so great. Whatever you need them to do — whatever relay, whatever open event. Gabe had just won the indoor conference 800. At our indoor meet on March 7, Ben ran anchor on the 4-by-8 and we won. The top four teams were all within seven-tenths of a second, and Ben went from fourth to first in the last lap of that.