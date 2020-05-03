A chat with seniors who had their spring sports seasons cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic. Today, Centennial girls’ soccer player CASSIDY STRODE and baseball player JACK STICKELS.
CASSIDY STRODE
Did this Centennial girls’ soccer group have big expectations for the 2020 season?
Yeah, we definitely did. We were all really excited about the season, and we were really looking forward to seeing what we could accomplish this season. ... We were all really excited, I think. Me personally, I was really excited to see my friends again. I’ve made a lot of good friends through Centennial soccer, and there were a lot of new people coming that I was excited to see what they would do on the field.
What got you interested in joining the program when you first got to high school?
I’ve played soccer my whole life. One of my best friends now (Katie Bell), she was really prevalent in it, so she introduced me to it and got me excited to join and make me to go to some of the workouts before the season. ... It has been amazing. I’ve gotten to play with some amazing people. Most of them have graduated. And I’ve made some of my best friends through the program.
How have you handled the season getting canceled?
It didn’t really set in at first. I think it took a little while. But now that it is really over, it’s really disappointing. I’ve looked up for my senior year since I was a freshman, because I feel like the senior year is special. So it’s sad to have that taken away.
What has it meant for you to be a Centennial athlete?
It’s meant a lot. I’m really grateful for my time there. I’ve gotten to play with a lot of amazing people, (for) an amazing coach. I feel like it’s really expanded my soccer career and helped me as a player. ... I think my whole world would be changed (without it). So many connections through soccer, and it’s really shaped my life to make me a better person, a better leader.
JACK STICKELS
How have you handled the season getting canceled?
It was tough. We found out like two days before we were going for our Florida trip for spring break, and we’ve been looking forward to that for months — practically since the last time we left Florida. ... That kind of hit us, and we were like, “OK, the season will just be delayed.” And then it got more serious, and we were like, “Yeah, I guess this is it.”
What has it meant for you to be a Centennial athlete?
It’s been a tremendous honor. The athletics at Centennial have been one of the greatest (parts), if not the greatest part of my high school career. I was fortunate enough to have a fantastic golf coach like Brian Easter who developed me from a guy who knew how to barely play golf into somebody who was varsity material. In the spring, my baseball coaches were like my father figures at school. More than that, it was also the relationships I made with all my teammates. With guys who I haven’t seen in three years, who I played with when I was a freshman, who were seniors in both sports. I still can talk to (them). Sports build relationships that last. More than that, it’s just fantastic to play a sport you love at a different level at Centennial.
What’s a moment you’ll never forget about your time with Centennial baseball?
Last year in our spring break trip down in Florida, we were playing a game over at the Dodgertown Complex, and I took the mound. I threw a complete game. We won 6-3, and my parents and my sister and my grandpa were fortunately able to make it down for the trip last year. So they got to be in the stands, and it was around the time of my dad’s birthday. So I got to throw a complete game with my family in the crowd a thousand miles away from home. It was an experience like no other.